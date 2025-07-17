Everton make official bid for €35m Brazilian star but TWO other Prem clubs lurking – sources

Everton have submitted a bid to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, while West Ham United and Aston Villa’s stance on a potential offer for the Brazil international midfielder has also been revealed.

Luiz starred for Villa from 2019 until 2024 and established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. Juventus decided to splash the cash last summer and signed the Brazil international midfielder for £42.35million on a five-year contract.

Much was expected of Luiz at the Serie A giants, but the 27-year-old failed to establish himself in the starting line-up.

Luiz was able to make only 27 appearances for Juventus in the 2024/25 campaign, with just three starts each in Serie A and the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are ready to cut their ties with Luiz, who himself is keen on a return to the Premier League.

We reported on July 13 that Everton had opened talks with Juventus over a deal for Luiz.

Everton manager David Moyes is keen on reinforcing his midfield in the summer transfer window and views Luiz as good fit due to his Premier League experience and quality on the ball.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Everton have now submitted a loan bid with an obligation to buy for Luiz.

The Premier League club are one of the most serious contenders for Luiz and are aiming to close the deal early and beat competition from other Premier League teams.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that West Ham and Villa are also making concrete moves for the former Man City man, who of course really made his name in the game during his spell at Villa Park.

Both Villa and West Ham are preparing their proposals, pushing Juventus to raise their asking price.

The Bianconeri, who were initially open to a €25million (£21.6m, $29m) deal for Luiz, now hope to reach a total package of around €35m (£30.2, $41m), including the loan fee and obligation to buy.

Juventus are flexible to consider a paid loan with a mandatory purchase clause and not only an immediate permanent transfer, and believe that growing interest from the Premier League could help maximise the sale.

Luiz is not considered a key part of the club’s plans, and a transfer is expected this summer.

While Luiz is ready to leave Juventus and play in England once again, for now, the next step will depend on which club makes the most convincing offer and which project the Brazilian chooses for the next chapter of his career.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival

Latest Everton news: West Ham raid, Man City midfielder enquiry

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Darren Witcoop, that Everton manager Moyes has made a move to sign a West Ham player he worked with at the Hammers.

Darren Witcoop has also reported on TEAMtalk that Everton have enquired about a deal for a Manchester City midfielder, who is on the radar of Nottingham Forest and Fulham as well.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Everton have joined AS Roma in the race for a RC Lens midfielder, whose price-tag has already been set.

POLL: Who has been Everton’s best signing from outside the Premier League in the past 10 years?