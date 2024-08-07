Everton have a three-man shortlist of centre-forward targets amid the uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Neal Maupay, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Calvert-Lewin has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has interest from Premier League clubs, meaning the Toffees could be forced into a sale this summer.

Everton are desperate to keep the England international and are working on a new deal for him behind the scenes, but negotiations are proving difficult.

This comes after reports in Italy have suggested that Beto, who only joined Everton last summer, could make a shock return to Italy amid interest from Atalanta.

Maupay, on the other hand, has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Merseyside club and they are actively looking to sell him this summer.

With forward Youssef Chermiti sidelined with an injury, sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Everton could bring in a new striker before the window closes.

Everton keeping tabs on Chelsea, Arsenal stars

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea star Armando Broja, who has been heavily linked with Everton since Frank Lampard’s time as manager, remains a concrete target for the Toffees.

Broja, 22, isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are willing to sell him for around £25-30m.

He was considered one of the most promising young strikers in the Premier League at one stage but has struggled for consistent minutes of late.

Broja started just six games for Chelsea last season and scored one goal, before joining Fulham on loan in January, where he failed to find the net.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton retain an interest in Broja and could make a move for him should one of Calvert-Lewin, Beto or Maupay be sold.

Chelsea are even more determined to sell Broja this window as they are set to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion in a £34.5m deal.

We can confirm that Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah, who seems destined to depart the Emirates this summer, is also admired by Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Marseille have already had two bids rejected for the 25-year-old and could come back in with another offer amid claims that Arsenal have now reduced their price demands.

Everton are keeping tabs on Nketiah, who could be available for a similar price tag to Broja this summer. Marseille remain favourites to sign him, however.

Everton ponder swoop for Largie Ramazani

TEAMtalk can also reveal that the Toffees are interested in Almeria ace Largie Ramazani and he could be a more affordable option than Broja or Nketiah.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, scored four goals in 31 appearances last season for a poor Almeria side that were relegated from LaLiga.

Sources suggest that Ramazani’s versatility is appealing to Everton as they are keen to sign a new winger in the coming weeks.

The Belgium under-23s international, who is a product of Manchester United’s academy, has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has so far refused to sign an extension.

Ramazani, therefore, could be available for a relatively cheap fee this summer and TEAMtalk understands Everton are considering a move.

Toffees identify new midfield target

As previously revealed, Everton are also keen to sign a new midfielder and Strasbourg star Habib Diarra is on their shortlist.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Toffees made contact with Strasbourg earlier this week to enquire about the talented 20-year-old.

However, Everton were informed that it would take a bid of at least €35m (£30m) for the French club to consider a sale. This comes as a major blow as that is out of the Toffees’ price range.

L’Equipe claim that the Everton are considering a move for 22-year-old Reims midfielder Amir Richardson as an alternative to Diarra.

TEAMtalk sources have since confirmed Everton’s reported interest in Richardson is genuine.

The Moroccan international is available for just €12m (£10.3m) this summer. Technically gifted and an imposing figure standing at 6ft5in, he could fit perfectly into Dyche’s system.

Richardson is a player for Everton fans to keep a close eye on in the coming days. Ajax, Fiorentina and Roma are also interested in the centre-mid, per reports.

Out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips also remains on the Toffees shortlist, along with Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.