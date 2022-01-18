Everton give swift update on manager search after announcing caretaker boss

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager following the sacking on Rafael Benitez.

Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday following the weekend loss to then Premier League basement boys Norwich.

The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.

Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of Marco Silva.

It has been reported that Wayne Rooney – the former Everton forward currently managing Derby – and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard are set to be interviewed for the full-time job.

Everton added in Tuesday’s club statement: “An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course.”

Newcastle target Everton man

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Everton defender Yerry Mina has emerged as a January transfer target for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s primary defensive targets have so far been Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Lille star Sven Botman, but neither of those deals were possible.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos has since emerged as the number one target. However, that deal has not yet been agreed and Newcastle are looking at other options instead.

Now we can reveal that one of those the Magpies are keen on is Colombian ace Mina, although the recent sacking of Rafa Benitez could see the situation complicated.

Newcastle do still have room in their squad for two domestic loans – and Mina could fill one of those berths.

But it remains to be seen whether Everton would be happy to potentially strengthen a rival who are only seven points behind them in the table and still sit in the bottom three.

