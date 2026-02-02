Everton are unexpectedly busy on deadline day, with four Toffees stars generating late interest as the club prepare to welcome Tyrique George, who is set to join imminently.

George, 19, will join Everton on loan until the end of the season and the deal will include an as yet unrevealed option to buy clause – an exciting signing for Moyes and his team.

The winger’s arrival is an important one, too, as he can help fill the void left by Jack Grealish, who will miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. Meanwhile, Everton have seen an approach for Fulham’s Harry Wilson rebuffed, with the Cottagers determined to keep him.

As exclusively TEAMtalk revealed yesterday, George’s arrival has led Everton to consider selling Dwight McNeil, who has fallen down the pecking order.

Nottingham Forest showed interest in McNeil earlier in the window, but now Crystal Palace have exploded into the race for the 26-year-old.

Sources confirm that Everton have rejected an opening bid from Palace for McNeil, but indicate that they would be willing to let him go for a fee in the region of £20million.

It remains to be seen whether Palace return with an improved offer, and this is a saga that could go down to the wire. But McNeil isn’t the only Everton player that could depart today.

Three more Everton stars targeted for late deals

We can exclusively reveal that French giants Marseille have emerged as keen admirers of young defender Adam Aznou, the 19-year-old Moroccan talent.

Sources indicate that Les Phoceens are pushing for a loan deal until the end of the season, incorporating an option to buy in the summer.

Everton are understood to be open to a loan, so Aznou can play regular minutes, but are very reluctant to sanction an option to buy, as they believe he could develop into a top player.

Aznou, eager for regular first-team exposure, views the move as a potential stepping stone, though he remains content on Merseyside if opportunities arise.

Adding to the intrigue, Italian side Genoa are pursuing a loan for right-back Nathan Patterson. The 24-year-old Scot, hampered by injuries in recent seasons, craves steady minutes to reignite his career.

In a potential twist, Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy, the 22-year-old English full-back, has been mooted as part of a swap arrangement.

Yet, insiders stress that no agreements are in place, and negotiations remain fluid. Sources also indicate that Moyes is not fully convinced that Norton-Cuffy is the right fit for his team.

Finally, we revealed on January 26 that Everton have rejected two bids for midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. One was from Lazio, and another, higher bid came from an unnamed side.

However, they fell well short of the Toffees’ valuation. Iroegbunam could still depart if a higher offer arrives before the deadline.

Everton’s position is clear: any outgoing must be offset by reinforcements to avoid undermining their progress, so more incomings, after George, are still a possibility.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

