Dyche demands three January signings to save Everton season with priorities revealed

Everton have three remaining priorities they want to address during the January transfer window, according to a report.

Five new players arrived at Goodison Park during the summer transfer window, but Everton have won just one of their opening six matches in the Premier League this season. There are five sides worse off than them at this early stage of the campaign, but they will be looking over their shoulders if their own form remains the same.

To give themselves the best chance of maintaining their Premier League status, Everton could look to invest in their squad this winter. Last January, Sean Dyche was unable to add any reinforcements to the squad he had just inherited, since time was not on his side.

Soon, they could have new investors on board, though, which may affect their chances of bolstering their squad at the next opportunity. With that in mind, Dyche will remind his superiors of three positions he still wants more bodies in.

According to Football Insider, Everton could explore possible targets at right-back, left-back and on the wing.

They did add Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma out wide in the summer, but both are only on loan from Leeds United and Villarreal respectively. However, they both arrived before Alex Iwobi was sold to Fulham and Demarai Gray to Al-Ettifaq, which means more replacements might be required.

An addition at full-back, meanwhile, would lessen the burden on another recent recruit, the veteran Ashley Young, who has been tasked with a large amount of gametime for a player of his age so far.

Everton waiting to finalise specific targets

No specific targets for any of the three roles Everton want to reinforce are mentioned in the report yet. Since it is much closer to the closure of the summer transfer window than the opening of the January one, that makes sense.

At this stage, Dyche will be merely identifying where the gaps in his squad are before narrowing down who could fill them closer to the time Everton will be able to act.

TEAMtalk did recently reveal that Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko is back on Everton’s radar and he can play anywhere across the backline. However, four other Premier League clubs are in contention for his signature too.