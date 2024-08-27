Everton have had a loan offer accepted by French outfit Lyon for defensive midfielder Orel Mangala with a view to a permanent move.

French outfit L’Equipe outlet reported on Tuesday that the Toffees are interested in the Belgium international, who only joined the Ligue 1 side in January.

And TT can confirm that the 26-year-old is now set for a move to Goodison Park after a loan offer with full salary coverage was made to the club owned by perspective Everton owner John Textor. There is also an option to buy of £35million.

Sean Dyche has been looking to add to his midfield especially in defensive areas, with Idrissa Geuye being the only true holding player in front of the back four.

The fact that the Toffees have shipped seven goals in two Premier League games to start the new season has only heightened the need to strengthen the spine of his team.

However, adding Mangala may not quite be the quick fix that Dyche is after given that the player did not really make much of an impact during his two seasons at Nottingham Forest.

Lyon already looking to offload summer signing

Indeed, Mangala was loaned to Lyon for the second half of last season before the French outfit exercised their permanent purchase option for €17.5m (£15m), with an additional €3.5M (£2m) available in potential bonuses.

Despite his struggles at the City Ground, the former Stuttgart man has still become a regular in the Belgium squad as a defensive-minded midfielder.

Alongside the likes of Tim Iroegbunam or Abdoulaye Doucoure, he could add some much-needed steel in front of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, before the injured Jarrard Branthwaite’s return – as Dyche looks for his side to bounce back after their rough start.

Everton are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

