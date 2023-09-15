Dyche reject wants out of Everton ASAP as second leaver agrees shock Turkish move

Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend are both being linked with moves to Turkey

Two players cast aside by Everton could sign for Turkish clubs before the Super Lig deadline, although one may be more likely than the other, according to reports.

It is deadline day in Turkey, which represents one of the last chances for Premier League clubs to offload their unwanted players. Everton still have a few excess members of their squad who could end up in the Super Lig as a result.

As TEAMtalk has reported, Andre Gomes has been under consideration by Fenerbahce following his loan spell with Lille. Sean Dyche has decided against reintegrating the former Barcelona star.

Now, Fanatik has confirmed that Gomes remains on Fenerbahce’s shortlist as they make a last-ditch attempt to strengthen in midfield. Because of Dyche’s stance, it is claimed that Gomes wants to get away from Goodison Park as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Everton, Burnley ‘interested’ in move for free agent Jesse Lingard; West Ham remain favourites

Everton are willing to take steps to facilitate his exit, since he is only under contract on Merseyside until the end of the season, but Fenerbahce are weighing up his injury history before committing to a deal.

Therefore, it is by no means a given that Gomes will get his wish, though there is still a chance for him to end up at Fenerbahce.

Interestingly, reports elsewhere have revealed another player who Everton have let go could move to Turkey as well.

Townsend to Turkey as well after Everton exit

Andros Townsend is the man in question after he was released by Everton at the end of last season. He was recently on trial with Burnley before they retracted their offer and Ajansspor now claims he has agreed in principle to join Konyaspor.

Konyaspor’s squad also includes former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder Steven Nzonzi, as well as forward Nelson Oliveira, formerly of Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Reading.

Townsend, 32, would become their only English player by joining, while also getting the chance to represent a foreign club for the first time in his career.

For Everton, Townsend made 27 appearances in the 2021-22 season, scoring seven goals, but he missed 2022-23 due to injury.

Gomes, for his part, played 100 times for the club between 2018 and 2022, before earning 27 appearances with Lille last season.