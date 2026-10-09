Everton sale: Elon Musk call made to ‘rival’ Jeff Bezos at Liverpool

Michael Ball has sent a message to Elon Musk about taking over Everton and rivalling fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos at Liverpool, as Toffees manager David Moyes reacts to the news that The Friedkin Group are ready to sell the Merseyside club.

American billionaire businessman and Amazon CEO, Bezos, is part of a consortium that bought 38% of Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in August 2026.

1892 Holdings, which is led by British-Indian millionaire businessman Amit Bhatia and includes billionaire Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, has the option to buy a controlling stake in Liverpool in the next 12 months, although that does not involve a formal commitment.

Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals, Everton, are also now open to investors, with the Toffees’ current owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), ready to sell the club.

The American group completed the takeover of Everton in 2024 in a deal in excess of £400million.

According to The i Paper, The Friedkin Group now value Everton at around £800m.

Former Everton left-back Ball has taken to X to urge Musk to buy the Toffees.

SpaceX founder Musk, who also controls X, is the richest person in the world.

Come on @elonmusk get involved and take on your rival once again @JeffBezos ⚽️ — Michael Ball (@bally03) October 9, 2026

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David Moyes reacts to Everton sale news

Everton manager Moyes has given his reaction to The Friedkin Group putting the Premier League club up for sale.

Sky Sports quotes Moyes as saying: “Yeah I was surprised, they’d only came in a year and a half ago.

“Most owners come in for a lot longer than that.

“We were all expecting them to be here for 20 to 30 years, however long it may be.

“But maybe the way things worked out over the transfer window, I probably had seen through it a little bit before that.

“It’s probably all there for Evertonians to see now.

“I truly believed that with new ownership who were in for it completely with us all, my ambition coming back was to get Everton back to the levels they’d been at in the past – challenging for Europe more often, being around it.

“And probably you could tell with how I’ve been a lot over the summer that that’s the way it’s been. It’s been a difficult summer for us.

“I only found out this morning myself along with everybody else. I’m a little bit surprised, but maybe not really that surprised.”

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