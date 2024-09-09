Everton are reportedly interested in signing out-of-contract Turkey international Yusuf Yazici on a free transfer but face competition from Leicester City and Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Lille at the end of last season, and several clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on his situation.

The Toffees did some good business on a shoestring budget over the summer – bringing in Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O’Brien on permanent deals, with Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja arriving on loan.

Everton, however, are yet to reap the rewards of the new additions, with Sean Dyche’s side losing all three of their Premier League matches so far. Their only win so far this season came against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup.

Dyche’s future as Everton manager isn’t under any immediate threat but TEAMtalk sources suggest that the next five matches will be crucial for him.

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell is looking at the free agent market to strengthen the squad further.

It’s claimed that the Toffees, Leicester and Bournemouth have all ‘enquired’ about signing Yazici on a free transfer.

READ MORE: Real Madrid tipped to move in for Liverpool superstar who’s ‘refused’ new contract in major twist

Premier League trio chase Yusuf Yacizi

Yazici, 27, made 42 appearances across all competitions last season and scored 12 goals and made four assists, before leaving the club after his contract expired.

He was a key player in Lille’s fantastic 2020/21 campaign that saw them lift the Ligue 1 title and has plenty of experience playing at a high level.

AC Milan were credited with an interest in the attacking midfielder in the summer, but a move to the Italian giants ultimately didn’t materialise.

Yazici, however, believes that he has the quality to play for a club of Milan’s stature.

“I know there is interest [in me] from different clubs,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports in June.

“Sometimes change brings new energy in life. There are still many things I want to achieve. I want to win European trophies at club level. I believe I can do it. Whether I stay or go, Lille will always have a very special place in my heart.”

Jeunes Footeux’s report claims that Leicester are ‘particularly interested’ in Yazici and have opened talks with the player’s representatives, but the race is far from over.

Everton and Bournemouth have also enquired to sign the Turkish star and it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Everton already have Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ndiaye as their attacking midfield options, but it’s claimed that they are keen to bolster that area further.

The Toffees’ interest in Yazici also suggests that they have decided against offering Dele Alli a new deal, who continues to train with Everton despite being out of contract.

DON’T MISS: 13 top Bundesliga stars who will be out of contract in 2025 as Bayern Munich face exodus