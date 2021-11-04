Everton enter negotiations with Turkish giant over striker move

Everton have reportedly entered discussions with Turkish outfit Besiktas over the sale of striker Cenk Tosun.

The 30-year-old left Besiktas for Goodison Park back in January 2018 for around £27million. He arrived with plenty of promise, having scored 24 goals in the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Tosun never really got going at Everton and was loaned out to Crystal Palace two years later. He managed one goal in five games for the Eagles before his temporary spell was ended by an ACL injury suffered in training.

The Turkey international returned to the Everton fold in November 2020. He made a series of late cameos but couldn’t usurp either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison in the Everton attack.

He re-joined Besiktas in January but suffered another serious injury, this time to the knee. Tosun is back to full fitness now and was on the bench during Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

But it looks like the player will end his Merseyside nightmare in the January transfer window. Sport Witness, citing reports in the Turkish press, state that Tosun is top of Besiktas’ transfer list.

Their manager, Sergen Yalcin, is pushing for the club to land his signature. They have responded by opening transfer discussions with Everton officials.

The Toffees are expected to allow Tosun to leave for a cut-price fee. His contract at Goodison Park expires in June, so they would rather sell him now lose than lose his services for free next summer.

The report claims that Besiktas and Everton chiefs will meet face-to-face in the international break. A deal could be finalised there.

There is no indication as to Tosun’s preference as of yet. But given his previous success with Besiktas, before his injuries, it would be no surprise if he wanted a return to Turkey.

Getting him off their books would save Everton some money. They have already shipped out expensive star James Rodriguez earlier this year.

Everton ‘set their sights’ on Mallorca midfielder

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez is hoping Everton can land a Mallorca star in January.

25-year-old Iddrisu Baba is the man in question. He has been one of La Liga’s breakout players so far this campaign.

The Ghana international has a €45m release clause. But Everton have no intention of paying such a fee. Instead, they will negotiate Mallorca downwards.

The Spanish outfit are open to a sale as long as they pick up a decent sum. 50 per cent of it will go to Baba’s previous club Leganes.

