Entire big six queue up for Everton star with Chelsea deal serving as motivation to land huge fee

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has "all of the big six" queueing up for his signature

Everton might face a struggle to hold onto Amadou Onana in the summer, with “all of the big six” interested in landing him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Toffees are currently fighting on multiple fronts by being in a relegation battle and awaiting the verdict of their appeal to the further sanctions placed on them by the EPL for financial regulation breaches.

Indeed, Premier League survival is not a given, with the Merseyside outfit within the bottom three at the moment, and another points deduction would spell major trouble.

In amongst this, it’s easy to forget they have some top players in their squad and the next battle that they face is holding onto some of their key men.

One such player is Onana, with the midfielder a coveted asset by many.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that “all of the big six” have made contact to sound out his preferred choice and there is a race going on behind the scenes to try and land him in the summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal both have eyes on the midfielder but are clearly not alone in their pursuit.

Sources continuously told TEAMtalk in January that any deal was near impossible due to the fact that Everton were unwilling to sell him mid-season and they therefore placed an extremely high price tag on Onana’s head.

There is no release clause in his current deal and the Toffees see him as one of the best young talents in England.

Onana worth over £53million to Everton

As such, they will demand a fee that represents that status. They also view the deal for Romeo Lavia to Chelsea in the summer as a big indicator of their star’s worth.

Lavia had one season under his belt at Southampton in which he became a prominent first-team regular. The Blues went on to pay £53million for the then 19-year-old in a deal that could rise to £58million with add-ons.

Everton see Onana as far more experienced, with the midfielder having 60 Premier League appearances under his belt. Lavia had just 29 before his big-money move.

Onana is also regularly in the Belgium squad and has nine caps for his country compared to Lavia’s 1 substitute appearance.

The 22-year-old is contracted at Goodison Park until 2027 and Everton feel they are in a strong position when the time comes for negotiation of his sale.

A fee of near £70million has been touted as the likely figure to take him away from his current club.

