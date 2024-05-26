Exclusive: Euro giants to submit £12m bid for Everton linked Blackburn Rovers goal machine

Everton will face competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray for Blackburn Rovers hot-shot Sammie Szmodics, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Szmodics is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs and sides across Europe following his goalscoring exploits for Blackburn this season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton, Brentford and Leicester City are keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder but Turkish titans Galatasaray are weighing up a move for the forward.

Szmodics finished top goal scorer in the Championship with 27 goals to win the Golden Boot, despite Blackburn’s struggles at the wrong end of the table.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their attacking options for next season and TEAMtalk understands they have made regular checks on Szmodics during this season.

The Turkish league leaders could be able to offer Szmodics Champions League football next season if they go on to win the Turkish league title.

They currently sit top of the table by three points with one game remaining, with second-placed Fenerbahce also two goals worse-off on goal-difference.

Galatasaray prepare £12m bid for Blackburn star

Blackburn are facing a battle to keep hold of Szmodics this summer due to the level of interest in him and the club’s cash-flow problems due to issues of getting money into the club from their Indian owners the Venky’s.

The Republic of Ireland international has two years left to run on his contract at Ewood Park and Galatasaray are ready to test Blackburn’s resolve to hang onto their prize asset with a £12m offer.

The 28-year-old joined Blackburn from Peterborough United in the 2022 summer window and any sale would represent a huge profit for the Lancashire club.

It remains to be seen whether Everton, Brentford or Leicester launch an offer of their own for Szmodics in the coming weeks.

The Toffees are at a disadvantage as their ongoing financial issues mean that they must offload players before making any big additions this summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite, who is valued at £80m, remains a top target for Manchester United.

Amadou Onana is also being chased by Europe’s elite, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is eyed by Newcastle.