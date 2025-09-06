Everton are looking at the free-agent market and a former Liverpool player has piqued their interest, according to a report – but they would have to beat four other clubs to his signature.

David Moyes was eager to enhance his Everton squad with up to double figures of new signings this summer. Ultimately, he gained eight new players to work with, in addition to keeping Charly Alcaraz on a permanent basis after his loan spell last season. However, despite the transfer window being closed, Everton are still being tipped to add to their squad.

At this stage, the only way to do that is to look at free agents. On that front, their attention has supposedly been caught with the availability of someone with a history of playing on Merseyside.

According to TBR Football, Everton have become aware that they have a chance of signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he was released by Besiktas.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool in 2023 at the end of his contract and spent two seasons with Besiktas before they terminated his deal last month.

Now, TBR Football claims Everton are contenders for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s signature as he plots a return to British football.

The most recent player to play for both Everton and Liverpool was Conor Coady, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan with the Blues from Wolves after previously coming through the Reds’ academy and making two appearances in the 2012-13 campaign.

However, Everton aren’t Oxlade-Chamberlain’s only option. The report adds that Leeds United, Burnley and Brentford have also been alerted to the 32-year-old’s situation.

A move to Brentford would reunite Oxlade-Chamberlain with another midfielder who left Liverpool in 2023, Jordan Henderson.

It must be remembered that Leeds’ managing director Robbie Evans recently cooled talk of free agents being a viable option for them.

Favourites named for Oxlade-Chamberlain

There’s also a fifth contender for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s signature in the shape of Rangers, who are effectively labelled as the favourites to secure his services by TBR Football.

That’s because they are already considering an approach for the Southampton academy product, who also has suitors in the English Championship.

Another option, not mentioned in the latest report but referenced last month, could be Birmingham City.

At this stage, nothing is decided for his next move.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made a total of 50 appearances for Besiktas and scored five goals for them before becoming surplus to requirements.

