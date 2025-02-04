Everton announce Charly Alcaraz signing with terms of loan deal, shirt number revealed

Everton have officially announced the signing of midfielder Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz after agreeing a loan deal with Brazilian side Flamengo.

The former Southampton was Everton’s first and last signing of the winter transfer window, bolstering David Moyes’ options in the middle of the park after Orel Mangala picked up a serious injury.

The loan agreement includes a conditional obligation to buy for around £15m, which will become active if he makes a certain number of appearances this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Flamengo manager Filipe Luis spoke highly of the 22-year-old before the move to Everton was officially confirmed.

“Alcaraz called me on Thursday and said, ‘Filipe, I want to talk. I have an offer from Everton Are you counting on me?” Luis said, as relayed by Placar.

“I said, ‘You’re after someone in your position, you’re after all of them.’ It’s up to you to want to fight and fight for your place on the team. He said, ‘Okay, I’ll fight for your place on the team.’

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Deadline day latest as Tottenham pursue dramatic double deal; Man Utd star heading home

“I told him what I thought I wanted to improve; we had a sincere conversation. He said, ‘Okay. I’ll try.’ He showed it, he scored a goal, he played well. The next day, he decided to leave.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Alcaraz at the time, Luis praised the midfielder for his work-rate and attitude. “I’m sad, I feel like it’s my failure, his failure for not working out in my hands,” added Luis.

“He decided to leave. I believe he can be happy. I sent him a message and he replied. I love Alcaraz. Why did he get minutes? Because he doesn’t give up, he wants to learn, he tries, he fights, he makes an effort.

“He runs, runs, runs. I insisted until the end. Not everyone will succeed. I hope he’s happy, I love this kid.”

Alcaraz, Moyes react to deadline day Everton deal

Speaking in an interview with Everton’s official website, Alcaraz shared his reaction to the switch to Goodison Park. The midfielder is set to wear the number 24 shirt.

“I am very happy to join Everton, such a great club, with a very good fanbase,” began Alcaraz. “I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to start training with my teammates and see the fans at the stadium.

“I am ready for any challenge with this beautiful club so that’s why I came and accepted the offer to keep fighting for my dreams. I want to tell the fans that whenever I wear this shirt, I will give my best, I will give everything I have to take Everton to the top, which is where they deserve to be.”

Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell and manager David Moyes also gave their thoughts on the deadline day signing.

Thelwell said: “Charly is a welcome addition to the squad and a player who brings Premier League and international experience and, at the age of 22, has potential to get even better.

“He is an excellent ball carrier who can add real quality to our attack, and we think he is a player who will really excite Evertonians.”

Manager Moyes added: “We’re happy Carlos has agreed to join us on loan until the end of the season.

“We’ve been looking to add players to the squad to give us more depth, particularly after the recent injuries we’ve picked up.

“Carlos has Premier League experience, he’s still young and we believe he can bring some energy to the team which will help us between now and the end of the season.”

DON’T MISS: 10 Championship stars destined to play in Premier League next season – Imperious Leeds ace, megastar’s brother…

Everton transfer quiz: Higher or lower?