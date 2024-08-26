Everton manager Sean Dyche is reportedly on ‘thin ice’ following a dismal start to the season for the Toffees, who sit dead last of the Premier League table.

Everton have lost their first two matches against Brighton and Tottenham 3-0 and 4-0 respectively and the performances have been poor, albeit against two good sides.

The main source of supporters’ frustrations has been Dyche’s team selections. He is yet to start new signings Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom or Jake O’Brien and many are baffled as to why not.

Everton are unlikely to make any more big moves in the transfer market and at the moment another relegation battle seems to be on the horizon.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the next few games could be crucial for Dyche as he looks to regain the trust of Everton fans.

But journalist Graeme Bailey believes that the situation is much more clear than that.

“Dyche is a dead man walking. He really is. The performances at the club at the minute, it’s nothing to do with the new owners. I think there’s a chance Dyche could go before there’s new owners,” Bailey told Everton.News.

“I think there’s a fair chance Dyche could be gone within weeks, really.

“The performance we saw last weekend [against Brighton]… the team selection.

“He’s on thin ice. If he was still Everton’s manager I’d be staggered. I’d be absolutely staggered.”

Everton must beat Doncaster on Tuesday

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that if Everton’s poor form continues Dyche could be under threat, but the chances of him being sacked imminently are low.

Despite this season’s poor start, the ex-Burnley boss still deserves a lot of credit for keeping Everton in the Premier League for the last two seasons.

The Toffees survived with games to spare last term despite them receiving an eight-point deduction for breaching the PL’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Dyche guided his team to safety on a shoestring budget and despite making five new additions this summer, Everton have actually made a net profit after selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, so the situation is similar.

Contrary to Bailey’s claims, we believe it’s more likely Everton will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on Dyche – which is when his contract expires.

Everton’s next two matches could be crucial is rebuilding the trust with the fanbase, however.

They face League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup at Goodison Park on Tuesday night, which is simply a must win game.

They then face Bournemouth in another home fixture and three points would be huge for Dyche and his team.

In terms of transfers, Everton are looking to do some late deals but that largely depends on whether they sell players.

They are open to selling Neal Maupay, who is a target for Marseille. They could also be forced into a reluctant sale of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Calvert-Lewin, while Manchester United have previously shown interest in him.

Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a shock move to rivals Liverpool, but TEAMtalk sources say he’ll be going nowhere unless a bid of over £70m is made for the centre-back.