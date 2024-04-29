Everton could lose star man to Man Utd for cut-price fee as 777 Partners takeover takes another twist

Everton could reportedly be forced into accepting a cut-price fee for Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite amid their ongoing financial issues.

The 21-year-old centre-back has played a key role in helping the Toffees avoid relegation – confirmed with a win over Brentford on Sunday – despite them receiving an eight-point deduction.

Branthwaite has made 32 Premier League appearances for Everton this term, helping them to 12 clean sheets, the second-most of any team in the division.

The defender also scored against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last week to help his team beat the Reds at Goodison Park for the first time in 14 years.

Sean Dyche, understandably, is desperate to keep Branthwaite for as long as possible. However, reports suggest that Everton may have to make one big sale before submitting their accounts on June 30th to avoid another points deduction next season.

This is one of the reasons why Man Utd could snap up the talented defender for a relatively low fee in the coming weeks, despite the Toffees initially demanding a minimum of £80m for his signature.

Everton set new deadline for 777 Partners takeover

According to journalist Dan King, Everton‘s ‘precarious’ situation off the pitch means that they’ll ‘likely have to cash in on Branthwaite’ despite his importance to the team.

It is worth noting that the Merseyside club would prefer to sell midfielder Amadou Onana – who has been linked with Arsenal – rather than the defender.

Everton’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules is one factor influencing their transfer decisions but their situation has not been helped by 777 Partners’ takeover of the club constantly hitting obstacles.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the American firm have passed the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ test but only on the basis that they pay back an outstanding loan of £158m from MSP Sports Capital and Liverpudlian businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing.

According to Pete O’Rourke, Everton have grown frustrated by the delays and have given 777 until the end of April (Wednesday) to pay back the loan, otherwise they will look for new investors.

The report claims that the club ‘have another bidder ready to take over if the deadline is not met.’ ‘O’Rourke states that the ‘numerous red flags’ with 777, it would be best for Everton to move onto other options.

All this means that Everton face uncertainty over what they will be able to do in the summer window – and boosts Man Utd’s chances of signing Branthwaite on a cut-price fee.

