Everton have been tipped to replace Man Utd target Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Espanyol's Martin Braithwaite

Everton have the chance to sign Martin Braithwaite for free this summer after being ‘offered’ the services of the Espanyol striker, according to reports.

The 33-year-old, who’s previously had stints with Barcelona and Middlesbrough, is keen on a move to the Premier League for one last dance in top-level football.

Braithwaite signed for Espanyol from rivals Barca for a nominal fee in 2022 and scored 10 goals in 31 LaLiga appearances in his first season with the Catalan club.

The Danish international was unable to prevent Espanyol’s relegation in 2022/23, but fired them back into the top flight last season via the play-offs by scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances in the second tier.

He still has 12 months remaining on his contract but according to Tipsbladet, Braithwaite has ‘triggered a clause’ in his deal that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, his agents have ‘offered’ his services to Everton and Chelsea as he eyes a return to English football.

Both clubs are looking to bring in new strikers but it remains to be seen whether they’ll take a punt on the veteran.

Braithwaite has only really ever been prolific for Espanyol and struggled with Middlesbrough in the Championship, netting just 10 times in 58 games for them.

Calvert-Lewin future unclear amid Man Utd links

The fresh reports linking Braithwaite with a move to Everton come amid the uncertainty surrounding their number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international remains a vital cog in the Toffees’ squad but has only 12 months remaining on his contract, and so far has refused to sign an extension.

Everton will continue to try and convince Calvert-Lewin to pen fresh terms, and the striker has travelled with the squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland, along with out-of-contract attacking midfielder Dele Alli.

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s situation and if he doesn’t sign a new contract soon, it’s likely Everton will have to sell him this summer.

He would certainly need replacing should he leave and therefore, signing Braithwaite on a free transfer could be a good, low-risk move for Everton.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk though that they have other striker targets on their radar, with Chelsea star Armando Broja a long-term target.

Luton Town centre-forward Elijah Adebayo is another player of interest to the Toffees. He impressed with the Hatters last season, scoring 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Everton’s hunt for a new striker is expected to heat up once Calvert-Lewin makes a final decision on his future with the Merseyside club.

