Everton are long-term admirers of Chelsea striker Armando Broja and could get the chance to sign him after a move to Ipswich Town collapsed, per reports.

Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted Tractor Boys had agreed a loan-to-buy deal worth £30m for the Albanian international despite the Toffees’ showing an interest in him.

However, reports suggest that Broja’s switch to Ipswich has collapsed due to ‘paperwork issues’ and Everton are keeping close tabs on his situation again.

Everton’s renewed interest in Broja comes amid uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and per TEAMtalk sources, has ‘refused’ an extension.

Sean Dyche is desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin but with Chelsea and Newcastle both reportedly interested in him, Everton could be forced to accept a bid if a suitable offer is made.

However, according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, the Toffees could sign Broja from Chelsea even if Calvert-Lewin remains at Goodison Park this season.

The report claims that Everton ‘could move for Broja if they sell other strikers Neal Maupay or Beto’ – who have both been linked with exits this summer.

Everton plot Armando Broja move

TEAMtalk understands that Maupay is more likely to leave Everton than Beto this summer, with the latter only joining the Toffees last summer.

As reported by French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille are interested in Maupay, while Brentford have also shown interest in bringing him back to the Gtech Community Stadium for a third time.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side are ‘in talks’ with Everton and Maupay’s agents as they look to bring in a new striker before the window slams shut.

Marseille’s top target was Eddie Nketiah, but Nottingham Forest are leading the race for the exit-linked Arsenal man at this stage.

Marseille have already seen a loan offer rejected for Maupay as Everton want an obligation to buy included in the deal, or, ideally, a permanent sale.

Maupay has just one year remaining on his Everton contract but the Toffees do hold the option to extend it by 12 months, so aren’t at risk of losing him on a free this summer.

Maupay isn’t part of Dyche’s plans and signing Broja to replace him could prove to be a good bit of business.

The 22-year-old was lauded as a hot prospect when he impressed in a season-long loan for Southampton in the 2021/22 season – but hasn’t had consistent minutes with the Blues.

Broja was loaned out to Fulham for the second half of last season but failed to score a single goal for the Cottagers.

That hasn’t put Everton off though and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are exploring a loan move for the Chelsea forward.

