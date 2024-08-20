Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s time at Everton could be coming to an end as clubs from the Premier League look to capitalise on his contract situation.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that the England striker has so far ‘refused’ to renew his contract, making a late move away from Merseyside possible.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final 12 months of his deal and despite Everton offering him a sizeable pay rise and Sean Dyche being desperate to keep him, an extension remains unsigned.

As things stand, Everton would find it difficult to turn down a sizeable bid for Calvert-Lewin as they need to generate cash to bring in more new additions.

As previously reported, Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s situation but they are not the only Premier League club interested.

Everton could also lose fellow striker Neal Maupay this summer amid interest from Marseille. They have rejected a loan offer from the French club as they want an obligation to buy included in the agreement, or a permanent sale.

While the Toffees are open to parting ways with Maupay, Calvert-Lewin’s potential departure would leave a major void in their squad that would have to be filled.

Everton plot loan swoop for Chelsea striker

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains on Everton’s shortlist of targets and Dyche’s side could bring him in before the window slams shut.

The Albanian international has struggled for consistent playing time with Chelsea and found himself loaned out to Fulham for the second half of last season.

Broja was heavily linked with Everton during Frank Lampard’s time in charge and the Toffees’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a big admirer of his.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are willing to send Broja out on a season-long loan this term and Everton one of the clubs who are keen to bring him in.

Everton’s financial situation means that signing players on loan with an option or obligation to buy included in the deal is favourable as they aim to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Broja could be the man they turn to if they do lose Calvert-Lewin but they could look to sign him on loan regardless of whether the England star leaves.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea will make a decision on Broja’s future by the end of this week and Everton are a team to watch in the race.

Everton keen on Frankfurt star

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has suggested that Everton are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star Junior Dina Ebimbe, who can play as a right or left winger or in central midfield.

The Toffees want reinforcements in all of those areas and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that their reported interest in Ebimbe is genuine.

Frankfurt are prepared to sell the 23-year-old for the right price this summer. He made 44 appearances for the German side last season, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Talks between Everton and Frankfurt are underway but it’s unclear at this stage whether Ebimbe would be willing to join the Merseyside outfit.

