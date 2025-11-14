Everton star James Garner has been linked with a shock move to Newcastle United, but David Moyes’ side have a secret weapon as they deliver a hands-off warning to suitors.

The 24-year-old has played every minute for Everton across all competitions this season, proving himself to be an effective utility man, performing admirably in midfield and out of position as a full-back.

Garner’s impressive displays led for calls for him to be rewarded with his first senior England call-up.

“He’s been fantastic since I came in,” said Moyes in a recent interview with evertonfc.com. “I didn’t realise probably how good he was. He’s been so good. I’ve said a couple of times recently he’s probably getting closer to getting talked about for England because of his performances.”

Garner’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed, however, and TEAMtalk can confirm that the recent links to Newcastle have an element of truth – the Magpies are admirers of the former Manchester United man.

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton have zero intention of listening to offers for Garner in January. It is also our understanding that Garner is happy with the Toffees, and enjoying the fact that he is one of he first names on the team sheet.

We have previously reported that Everton are keen to tie Garner down to a new long-term contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. However, one key factor means there is no reason for the Merseyside giants to panic, despite the interest in his signature…

Everton have crucial clause in James Garner deal

Respected journalist Paddy Boyland of The Athletic has revealed that Everton have the option to extend Garner’s contract by a further 12 months.

This means that Everton have no reason to fear potentially losing Garner on a free transfer next summer, or being forced to sell him for a cut-price fee in January.

It also removes the need for the Toffees to agree a new contract with Garner ahead of the January window, and as mentioned, they have no plans to sell him in any case.

Sources behind the scenes are quietly confident that Garner will pen new terms with Everton soon.

He has become a crucial part of Moyes’ squad, and that will be particularly evident when Idrissa Gana Gueye is on international duty for Senegal during the Africa Cup of Nations.

In Everton’s last game – a 2-0 win over Fulham – Garner played at right-back and was one of the best players on the pitch, demonstrating his importance to the side.

Everything points towards Garner committing his future to Everton and playing a key role for the side for years to come.

Newcastle will have to look elsewhere in January, and we understand that rumours of a potential return to Man Utd are wide of the mark.

