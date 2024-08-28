Everton are in for a busy final few days of the transfer window with one new signing imminent and two more potential deals on the cards, according to TEAMtalk sources.

The Toffees have limited funds available to them and as a result are keen to fill the two remaining loan slots available to them, per the Premier League’s rules.

As we revealed yesterday, Everton are in advanced negotiations to sign Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala on a season-long loan.

Reports suggest that the former Nottingham Forest star’s loan deal will include a €40m (£33.7m) option to buy. He is expected to undertake a medical ahead of the switch to Goodison Park imminently.

Mangala will give Sean Dyche some much-needed cover in midfield following Amadou Onana’s £50m move to Aston Villa.

The fact that Lyon owner John Textor has entered a period of exclusivity to take over Everton is thought to have benefited the Toffees in negotiations.

Mangala was loaned to Lyon for the second half of last season before the French outfit exercised their permanent purchase option for €17.5m (£15m) – so his move to Everton just a couple of months after his signing comes as a shock.

He has been capped 19 times by Belgium and made 47 Premier League appearances during his time with Forest.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the deal is at the final stages and Mangala should be available for Everton’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday if all goes to plan.

Everton target Lyon winger

Everton have already signed defender Jake O’Brien from Lyon on a permanent deal this summer and with Mangala set to follow him on loan, TEAMtalk understands a third player could arrive from the French side before the window closes.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, the Toffees have registered an interest in winger Ernest Nuamah as Dyche looks to bolster his forward ranks.

As we have consistently reported, Everton are keen to bring in a new winger despite signing Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on loan this summer.

Lyon are actively looking to sell players and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton are exploring a permanent deal for the 20-year-old, who scored three goals and made two assists last season.

Reports suggest that Everton and Nottingham Forest have made contact with Lyon over a move for Nuamah, who is valued at around €30m (£25.2m).

The Athletic claim, however, that Fulham are also ‘interested in a move’ for Nuamah after cooling their interest in his Lyon teammate Rayan Cherki.

Southampton are also keen on the Ghanaian international but the prospect of him joining the Saints is ‘unlikely.’

The Toffees are keen to sell Neal Maupay

Everton’s ability to sign Nuamah hinges on whether they can get some of their unwanted players off the books and Neal Maupay looks the most likely to leave at this stage.

Maupay has never really found his feet at Goodison Park since joining from Brighton two years ago and he is ready to embark on a new challenge elsewhere.

Marseille have shown an interest in signing Maupay while Brentford have explored the possibility of bringing him back for a third stint at the club.

TEAMtalk understands that Marseille is the most likely destination for the 28-year-old, who has scored just one goal in 32 appearances for Everton.

The Toffees are willing to accept a bid of around £5m for Maupay. They want to sell him permanently after rejecting a loan offer from Marseille for him last week.

Everton could put the funds generated towards a bid for Nuamah, but the payment structure of the deal will be key to whether they sign the winger.

Textor’s links with the Toffees could once again play a key role in talks, while Fulham and Nottingham Forest are also keen to swoop in for Nuamah.

