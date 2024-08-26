Everton are in the market for a new right-back and Sevilla star Gonzalo Montiel has emerged as a potential option, according to reports from Spain.

Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are both currently sidelined with injuries, leaving 39-year-old Ashley Young as Sean Dyche’s only senior option in the position.

Coleman, 35, is no spring chicken either and Dyche has never seemed convinced by Patterson. 19-year-old Roman Dixon started for Everton against Tottenham on Saturday and showed signs of promise, but he isn’t ready for regular first-team action yet.

Everton have been scouring the market for right-back targets but their financial situation means that loan deals are preferable for them.

As previously reported, they have held talks with Newcastle over a loan for Kieran Trippier and Dyche is very keen on a reunion with the former Burnley man.

Eddie Howe, however, doesn’t want to lose the England international, whereas Trippier is open to leaving as he wants to play consistent minutes.

Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that it is effectively 50/50 whether Trippier leaves Newcastle and Everton aren’t the only club in the race for him.

Reports now suggest that Everton could go for Sevilla star Montiel as an alternative.

READ MORE: Everton eye move for Chelsea striker as out-of-favour Toffees star is offered escape chance

Nott’m Forest to rival Everton for Argentina star

According to Spanish outlet ABC Diallo, Everton have joined Nottingham Forest in the race for Montiel and are keen to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

The Argentina international, who was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2022 and actually scored the winning penalty in the final’s shoot-out, spent last season on loan at the City Ground.

Montiel made 19 appearances for Forest last term. He went through periods of being a consistent starter but had fallen down the pecking order towards the end of the campaign.

Spanish football expert Manuel Morales of La Colina de Nervion has exclusively informed TEAMtalk that Montiel is determined to leave Sevilla this summer.

The LaLiga side are prepared to grant this wish but want a permanent sale rather than another loan for him, and we understand they will demand around £9m for him.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton are interested in Montiel but nothing is advanced at this stage, with Trippier still the preferred option.

Montiel rejected an offer from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven last week as he is keen to prove himself in the Premier League.

It’s not clear, however, whether Everton can afford to fork out £9m for Montiel without player sales. Neal Maupay, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could all be on the move in the coming days though.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s record signing: Chelsea, Arsenal top list; Liverpool, Man Utd playing catch up