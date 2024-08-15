Everton are stepping up their quest to sign a new midfielder on loan with sources informing TEAMtalk that talks are underway over a potential deal to bring Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste to Goodison – while a Chelsea man is also on their radar.

Earlier this summer, it looked like Sweden international Cajuste had his sights set on staying at the Italian outfit and impressing new manager Antonio Conte.

He told Swedish publication Fotbolskanalen in June: “The past season was filled with ups and downs and a succession of different coaches, which wasn’t easy. Nevertheless, I tried to learn from every experience, and I will carry those lessons forward.

“Being at a major club like Napoli has taught me the importance of maintaining focus on our goals. Every single day, 24/7, you have to work hard. I’ve improved both physically and in my gameplay. I’ve gained about 5 kilograms, which has helped me perform better in one-on-one situations.

“Playing for a top club like Napoli is incredible. You can feel it immediately—the pressure from the fans and the club is palpable. Expectations are high, and every match is a must-win with no exceptions.

“I’ve heard a lot about Conte, and it’s exciting to think about working with him. I discussed him with my national teammate Dejan Kulusevski, who told me that I need to be prepared to work extremely hard.

“I haven’t received any other directives, so I assume I’ll be staying with Napoli. At the moment, I expect to remain here, but in football, things can change very quickly. We’ll have to see how things unfold.”

Everton eye Cajuste loan deal

Fast forward to the present and the backdrop is very different. Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan) that Napoli are trying to source a move for the 25-year-old and he is currently in London trying to sort a move to his next club.

This comes at a time when Everton – who have signed Jake O’Brien, Illiman Ndiaye, and Tim Ireogbunam permanently; while Jesper Lindstrom has joined on loan – are still scouring the loan market to try and add more legs in the middle of the park.

TEAMtalk sources understand that the Toffees, who have so far managed to hold onto star defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite repeated bids from Manchester United, are now in active talks with Cajuste’s entourage; with the Swede very keen to play in the Premier League.

However, Brentford still hold a very strong interest in the former Reims man despite claims that the Bees’ move for him had collapsed.

Ipswich have also been linked with Cajuste, who joined Napoli last summer for just over £10m on a contract until 2028, but their interest could cool now they’re set to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan.

Moving to London would be an attractive prospect for the 6ft 2in midfielder, which may give Brentford the edge, and TEAMtalk understands Cajuste’s future is likely to be decided later today (Thursday, August 15), with talks ongoing.

Napoli are also open to inserting an option to buy into a loan deal as he is understood to not be in manager Conte’s plans for this season.

Backup option emerges for Toffees

Everton, who have seen Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey, and Lewis Dobbin leave the club this summer, appear to have a Plan B if the Cajuste plan falls asunder.

TEAMtalk sources can confirm that they are also tracking Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu – who made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season.

The 6ft 3in Frenchman moved to Stamford Bridge from Rennes for approximately £23.5m on a deal until 2030 but like many at the west London outfit, he has struggled for minutes – such is the size of their squad.

Chelsea are prepared to cut their losses and try and sell him this summer but they are well aware they are unlikely to recoup the fee they spent on him just over a year ago.

Ugochukwu has been told he can find a new club and his team are working to find a solution before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

But, Chelsea are open to a loan move and that suits Everton, who have limited funds to spend for what remains of the transfer window – unless they make player sales.