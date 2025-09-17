Everton have decided against dipping into the free agent market, TEAMtalk understands, with David Moyes happy with his options for now, though January signings haven’t been ruled out.

The Toffees had a busy and largely successful summer window, bringing in a blend of proven quality and players with top-class potential.

The loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City has proven to be a masterstroke, with the 30-year-old handed the Premier League Player of the Month Award for August after notching four assists for the Toffees.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also added quality to the squad, while the likes of Tyler Dibling, Merlin Rohl, Thierno Barry, and Adam Aznou are exciting prospects that can also contribute in the here and now. The early signs this season are good, with Everton picking up seven points from their first four Premier League fixtures, leaving them sixth in the table.

There are still gaps in the squad, however, notably at full-back. Recent injuries to Vitaliy Mykolenko and Aznou have forced midfielder James Garner to play at left-back, while centre-back Jake O’Brien has been deployed out of position as a right-back for much of Moyes’ tenure.

This has led to speculation that Everton could look at free agents to strengthen their numbers outside of the transfer window.

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid left-back Sergio Regulion has been linked with a potential move to Everton, while former Nottingham Forest left-back Renan Lodi, who recently left Saudi club Al-Hilal, has also been mentioned in reports.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Everton are NOT currently planning to sign any free agents, with Moyes content with his options until January, at least.

Everton mean business again

Everton’s squad is finalised for now, but it is our understanding that the club’s owners, The Friedkin Group, are prepared to back Moyes with new additions in January.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 10 that Everton are ‘actively working on targets’ behind the scenes ahead of the next transfer window.

Full-back is likely to be an area of focus, while the addition of another new striker cannot be ruled out despite Moyes voicing his admiration of Beto and Barry in recent interviews.

The aim for TFG and Moyes is to get Everton back into Europe as quickly as possible. That will likely require further investment and the Toffees’ recruitment team are aware of this.

But the atmosphere behind the scenes at Everton is overwhelmingly positive. After a difficult few years and some close shaves with relegation, they are on an upwards trajectory again.

All eyes will be on the Merseyside derby on Saturday, where Everton will look to make a major statement when they face their table-topping rivals, Liverpool, at Anfield.

