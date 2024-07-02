Everton are among five Premier League clubs reportedly ‘in talks’ over a deal for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley and the Scottish giants are demanding a big fee.

The Danish international joined Celtic from MK Dons in January 2022 and has come on leaps and bounds in Scotland, catching the attention of several sides.

O’Riley has made 121 appearances to date for the Hoops, scoring 27 goals and making 34 assists in the process, and is reportedly ready for the next challenge in his career.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey of HITC, Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Fulham and Brentford have all held talks over a deal for O’Riley in recent weeks.

Celtic are ‘holding out for £30m for the midfielder,’ which would make him their all-time most expensive sale. That title is currently held by Jota, who joined Saudi club Al-Ittihad for £25m last summer.

Southampton have reportedly made a £20m bid for O’Riley, which hasn’t been accepted by Celtic as it doesn’t meet their demands.

It will be interesting to see how high the 23-year-old’s suitors with offers in the coming weeks. It’s likely Everton will have to sell Amadou Onana before making a concrete offer for O’Riley.

Everton confirm signing of Arsenal star

Everton’s focus for this summer was always going to be on free transfers and loan deals and they have just announced the signing of 18-year-old striker Omari Benjamin on a free transfer.

Benjamin was released by Arsenal at the beginning of June and as previously reported by TEAMtalk, the Toffees were always the favourites to bring him in.

That is because the Wales youth international had a trial with Everton under-21s back in March and scored against Tottenham under-21s in his only game, which left a lasting impression on club staff.

Everton have now officially announced the arrival of Benjamin, who has penned a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

He becomes Everton’s third signing of the summer after Jack Harrison (loan) and Tim Iroegbunam (£9m from Aston Villa) – while the announcement of Iliman Ndiaye’s arrival from Marseille is imminent.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me. I’m keen to show what I can do on the pitch and excited at what is to come at Everton,” Benjamin told evertonfc.com.

“When I came here on trial, the boys and staff were really nice, there was a good feel to the Club and everyone was really welcoming so it made it easy to sign here.”

Benjamin added: “I’d say I’m an exciting forward who likes to drive at opponents and score goals.

“I’m really keen to get started. This season, I just want to show what I can do and then, longer-term, get a chance to impress in the Senior Team set-up and, one day, play for Everton and help the Club as much as I can.”

