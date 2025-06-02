Rangers midfield star Mohamed Diomande is drawing significant attention from the Premier League, with Everton among SIX top-flight clubs keen on the 23-year-old, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees are among the frontrunners, having tracked Diomande for several months, captivated by his versatility and impressive performances.

David Moyes’ side see the dynamic midfielder, capable of playing as a box-to-box player, No. 10, winger or holding midfielder, as a very good option for their squad next season.

Diomande, who joined Rangers from Nordsjaelland for £4.3 million last summer, has quickly become a standout, contributing six goals and nine assists in his debut season.

Rangers, however, are in no rush to sell and are determined to maximize profit on their investment, so Everton won’t be able to sign him on the cheap.

Sources indicate the Scottish giants would demand a substantial fee, expecting a “very healthy” return on the young talent, aligning with their strategy to generate profit through player sales.

The situation remains fluid, with a potential standstill on the cards until Rangers appoint a new manager.

Diomande sale will hinge on next Rangers manager

Rangers hope to have a new manager in place within the next 48 hours and Davide Ancelotti is currently in pole position, while Russell Martin has also held talks.

The incoming boss could play a pivotal role in Diomande’s future, as sources suggest the midfielder is keen to understand his role for the 25-26 season before committing to a move.

A new manager may prioritize retaining the Ivorian, whose adaptability and work rate have made him an important player at Ibrox.

Adding to the excitement, sources highlight the optimism surrounding Rangers following the recent takeover by the 49ers group, signalling ambitious plans for the club’s future. For Diomande, this presents both opportunity and uncertainty as he weighs his options.

With Premier League interest intensifying and Rangers poised for a new chapter, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Diomande remains a player at Ibrox or takes the next step in his burgeoning career in England’s top flight.

Everton are in the market for midfield reinforcements and Diomande is on the shortlist along with Brighton star Matt O’Riley, a former Celtic star.

