Everton have made signing a new midfielder their top priority for the remainder of the transfer window and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips figures highly on their shortlist.

The Toffees have made a fast start to the summer by bringing in five new signings already, something supporters couldn’t have dreamed of.

Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Ireogbunam, Jake O’Brien, Jack Harrison (loan) and Jesper Lindstrom (loan with option to buy) have all joined Sean Dyche’s squad so far.

It would be a surprise, though, if the window continued in the same vein. They don’t have much money left to spend as things stand and are actively looking to sell Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Neal Maupay.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and is generating interest from Premier League sides.

Dyche wants to keep the centre-forward but if the Toffees are unable to tie him down to fresh terms, they could be forced into a sale.

Everton still want to bring in a new midfielder to replace Amadou Onana, who has joined Aston Villa in a £50m deal.

As previously reported and now confirmed by The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland, out-of-favour Man City star Kalvin Phillips is admired greatly by Dyche and Everton would love to sign him on loan.

Pep Guardiola is willing to part ways with the England international but the Cityzens would prefer to sell him. If he is to leave on loan, they want an obligation to buy inserted into the deal.

Everton have Phillips alternatives in mind

Everton have alternatives in mind should they miss out on Phillips and Strasbourg star Habib Diarra has also been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the most promising midfielders in Ligue 1 and the Toffees have reportedly been keeping close tabs on his situation.

He can play as a number 10 or in a deeper number eight role and scored four goals and made two assists in 35 appearances for Strasbourg last season.

Diarra would likely have to be a permanent signing rather than a loan and Strasbourg are looking for around £25m, so the structure of the deal will be key for Everton.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu is another potential option for the Toffees.

The 20-year-old midfielder made 15 appearances for Chelsea last season and has plenty of admirers in the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge.

We understand that Everton would like to sign Ugochukwu on loan but Chelsea may be reluctant to sanction one as Conor Gallagher closes in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

