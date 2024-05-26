Everton plot raid on Newcastle for 11-goal star with Dominic Calvert-Lewin an ‘ingredient’ in talks

Everton are interested in Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be an ‘ingredient’ in negotiations, per reports.

The Magpies have identified Calvert-Lewin as a target for the upcoming transfer window as Eddie Howe eyes a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson.

The Everton centre-forward has been plagued by injuries in recent years but seems to have finally found his feet again under Sean Dyche.

He found the net in four of his last seven games this season– including a memorable header in the Merseyside derby.

Everton will reportedly demand around £60m for Calvert-Lewin this summer – although that does seem high given he only has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Newcastle will look at ways to drive that price down and including youngster Minteh as a sweetener could appeal to the Toffees.

READ MORE: Man Utd turn attention to Chelsea, Arsenal linked Prem defender as alternative to Everton star

Dyche’s side will lose the services of Arnaut Danjuma – who will return to Villarreal after his loan – and Jack Harrison if they are unable to negotiate a deal with Leeds United.

Harrison’s future could be dependent on whether Leeds are promoted to the Premier League when they face Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The duo’s departure will leave Everton desperately in need of a new winger and their sporting director Kevin Thelwell is keen on Minteh.

Everton keen on signing Newcastle loanee

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are ‘showing an interest’ in the Newcastle star.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season on loan with Feyenoord, scoring 11 goals in all competitions – 10 coming in the league.

Minteh signed for Newcastle from Danish side OB last year for £6m and he is widely considered to be a hot prospect with a high ceiling.

However, the Magpies may decide to part ways with the teenager due to the fact that they are pursuing a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Olise too, but if Newcastle wins the race, that would mean another loan for Minteh is inevitable.

Minteh told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International last month: “Ultimately, the Premier League is my goal. Newcastle United is the club that have a lot of confidence in me. I have no idea what the future looks like.

“I was in Newcastle once, when they played against Borussia Dortmund. I will hear soon what plans the club has for me. I’m still young, I have time, maybe they want to loan me out again.

“I don’t know yet, I’ll hear about it. I’ll let everything happen to me. I know only that one day I will play in the Premier League.”

Everton could give Minteh that chance sooner rather than later so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea transfers: Newcastle stunned as Blues prepare to launch imminent offer for Ligue 1 star