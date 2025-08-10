Everton are considering a move for Norwich City right-back Kellen Fisher, per reports, who established himself as a key player for the Canaries last season.

David Moyes’ side have made five signings so far this summer, but their business isn’t done yet, with the manager keen to add to his options on the right side of defence.

Ashley Young has left the club and while Seamus Coleman has penned a one-year contract extension, he isn’t expected to play many minutes in the coming season.

Nathan Patterson, meanwhile, has largely failed to impress in pre-season and is sidelined with hernia symptoms. Jake O’Brien played admirably in the right-back role for Everton last term, but his natural position is as a centre-back.

According to Football Insider, Everton are ‘plotting a move’ for Norwich star Fisher, who is a right-back but can also play as a left-back and in midfield when required.

Bringing in more cover at left-back, despite signing Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich, could be something Everton looks to do after Vitaly Mykolenko hobbled off with an injury in a friendly against Roma on Saturday.

The report claims Fisher is now on Everton’s radar, though TEAMtalk understands that there are other right-backs under consideration.

Everton want new right-back amid Jack Grealish chase

TEAMtalk revealed on August 3 that Everton have considered a move for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez, who is also a target for Wolves and Napoli.

Sevilla are willing to sell the 21-year-old for the right price, with his valuation believed to be in the £15-20million range.

Leicester City star James Justin has also been looked at by Everton, as well as Leeds United, and reports suggest that £6million could be enough to sign the 27-year-old, whose Foxes contract expires next summer.

Lyon star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, formerly of Arsenal, has also been considered by Everton.

No offers have been launched for Juanlu, Justin or Maitland-Niles yet but the Toffees are determined to sign a new right-back before the transfer window closes.

It remains to be seen whether a bid for Fisher will be launched amid the reported interest.

The England under-20s international notched four assists in 38 Championship appearances last term, and came off the bench in their opening defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Everton are increasingly confident of signing Manchester City star Jack Grealish on a season-long loan, after the 29-year-old verbally agreed to the move.

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling also remains a player of interest after the Toffees saw three bids rejected earlier this week, with the Saints holding out for a £50million package.

