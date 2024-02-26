Everton points deduction: Major announcement to lift Dyche as Toffees stance is revealed

Everton are pleased with the outcome of their appeal against their Premier League points deduction, TEAMtalk can reveal, with some at the club convinced they could have have reduced their punishment even further.

The Toffees were hit with an unprecedented 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules in November, leaving the club in the thick of a relegation fight.

The loss of 10 points dropped Everton from 14th to 19th in the table, with the club fighting against the deduction – the largest points penalty in Premier League history.

READ MORE: Jack Harrison reaches major decision on permanent Everton transfer as Leeds return chances are revealed

The outcome of Everton’s appeal was confirmed on Monday, with the deduction reduced from 10 points to six – lifting Sean Dyche’s side from 17th to 15th in the table.

Sources close to the club have informed TEAMtalk that Everton are pleased with the result of the appeal, with some within Goodison Park feeling they deserved more and could have had the punishment reduced even further to four points.

Everton were hugely disappointed with the initial verdict in November, with sources stating the club felt it was a personal attack.

Everton respond after successful points deduction appeal

Having learned of their initial penalty just minutes before it was announced, Everton have been frustrated by the lack of communication from the Premier League at times despite complying fully with the process, providing all documents when asked to do so.

Everton have also vowed to keep an eye on all future rulings against other clubs to see how they are treated after similar financial breaches.

The club embarked upon a stunning run of form after their initial punishment in November, with Sean Dyche’s side winning four consecutive games in November and December to limit the damage of their points deduction.

However, Everton remain in danger and sit just five points above the relegation zone after the reduction, having failed to win in the league since December 16.

Everton have declared themselves happy with the team’s performances under Dyche and feel they would be comfortably mid-table without the points deduction.

Everton – along with fellow Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest – were hit with further Profitability and Sustainability Rules charges last month.

Dyche’s side are set to hose West Ham United in their next league fixture on Saturday.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag in raptures as Man Utd advance towards supreme signing after selling club finds replacement