Everton quietly confident as fans anxiously await appeal verdict; 777 takeover drags on

Everton are awaiting the outcome of their appeal after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Merseyside club have already been deducted 10 points this season and are hoping to avoid further punishment for a second charge mounted against them.

TEAMtalk understands that there is confidence in the Everton camp that they will be successful in their appeal against the initial charge.

However, the Toffees have been given no indication from the Premier League at this stage as to when they will hear the outcome.

There is some frustration among sources close to Everton, who say that the communication between the Premier League and the club has been poor.

They feel that despite Everton openly helping with investigations into their breach of PSR they have not been treated fairly.

The Blues were only given a few minutes notice before the press were informed and official word went out about their 10-point deduction in November 2023.

This was not seen as a fair amount of time for the club to correlate a statement and inform their supporters.

Everton waiting on PL approval for 777 takeover

Everton are also awaiting a decision from the Premier League on their prospective new owners, Miami-based company 777, who are keen to get started at the club.

The company has been under fire recently for issues with one of their other clubs – Standard Liege – bringing into question their viability as potential owners of a PL side.

Sean Dyche and his team are battling relegation and without the 10-point deduction, they would be mid-table and in a much more secure position.

There is a confidence and a belief among the Everton squad that under the guidance of Dyche they will survive and be in the English top flight at the start of next season.

TEAMtalk sources say that Everton are delighted with the former Burnley manager’s work with the side so far, after he helped them narrowly avoid relegation last season.

There is an expectation that an announcement regarding Everton’s appeal will come soon.

Sources close to the club, however, say they are in the dark as to its exact timing and have not been given any signals as to its success or failure.

