Everton have sacked Sean Dyche following a dismal start to the season which has seen the Toffees win just three of their 19 Premier League games so far.

Pressure has been mounting on Dyche for some time and Sky Sports reported earlier today that Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, held discussions about the manager’s future.

Everton’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday has proven to be the final straw for TFG, who have now taken the decision to relieve Dyche of his duties.

The American group are in the process of conducting a 100-day review of Everton and were reluctant to make any major changes until that process concludes.

However, poor results have ultimately forced TFG’s hand. Their priority is ensuring that Everton remain a Premier League club and decided that Dyche was not the man to keep them in the division.

In a club statement, Everton said: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

“The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.”

Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, one point outside the relegation zone. They have narrowly avoided the drop in two of the last three seasons and supporters are becoming exhausted by the lack of progress.

TFG’s takeover is a major positive for the Toffees though and now, their focus has shifted to finding the right manager to take them forward, while the club confirmed that Under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman will take charge for Thursday might’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough.

READ MORE: Bournemouth launch stunning Evan Ferguson move as Iraola also targets ambitious Everton raid

Everton begin new manager hunt

We exclusively revealed last month that Graham Potter was one managerial target on TFG’s shortlist. They have been looking at potential replacements for Dyche for some time, as part of normal succession planning.

However, Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by West Ham and Potter has now taken over that role at the London Stadium.

TT understands that there are three main contenders for the role, with two of them currently in jobs. Gareth Southgate and Max Allegri have also been looked at by TFG, although both have made it clear that they wouldn’t take a new job mid-season.

David Moyes, meanwhile, has also been looked at. He recently said that he wouldn’t like to manage a club in a relegation battle, but the opportunity to return to Everton could still tempt him.

Whoever replaces Dyche will have a difficult task. They will first have to ensure Everton avoid relegation but also oversee a major squad overhaul next summer, when 12 first-team players are set to be out of contract (including four loanees).

There are also question marks over the future of Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell, whose contract is also set to expire next summer. TFG are also looking to appoint a new CEO in the near future, so there are plenty of changes coming at Goodison Park.

DON’T MISS: 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…