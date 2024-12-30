Everton ‘set to make January offer’ for former Leicester winger as Jack Harrison replacement hunt ramps up

Everton are reportedly ‘set to make an offer’ for Galatasaray star Yunus Akgun in the January window, as they look to bring in reinforcements in the right-wing position.

Toffees fans have endured another dismal start to the season, with their club picking up just three wins from 18 matches so far, leaving them three points outside the relegation zone.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Sean Dyche is under no immediate threat of being sacked by Everton but they have begun looking at potential replacements as part of normal succession planning.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are keen to make some additions in January but need to be careful with their spending so the Toffees’ don’t breach the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) again.

We understand that right-wing IS a position being looked at by Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell. Leeds loanee Jack Harrison has struggled for form this season, while Napoli loanee Jesper Lindstrom is yet to make any real impact.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Akgun has been ‘placed on the transfer list of Everton’. It’s claimed that the club are ‘expected to knock on Galatasaray’s door during the mid-season transfer window and make an official offer.’

The report adds that because the 24-year-old is under contract until 2026, Galatasaray will ‘ expect a significant transfer fee income from the national player who scores goals in the league and in Europe.’

Everton interested in former Leicester man

Akgun is a product of Galatasaray’s academy and has made 84 appearances in total for the club, scoring 16 goals and making 14 assists in the process.

This season has been the winger’s most prolific to date, with five goals and six assists from 16 league appearances so far. He can play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder – something that would be valuable to Everton in their 4-5-1 system.

Akgun spent last season on loan with Leicester City in the Championship. He made 29 appearances and scored two goals for the Foxes, helping them gain promotion.

Leicester ultimately decided against signing Akgun permanently, despite having an option to buy in his loan.

Akgun did, however, say in an interview during his time at Leicester that he is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

“I came to the UK to play for Leicester believing and hoping and knowing that we will play in the Premier League,” Akgun said last December.

“My main aim, obviously, is for us to become champions here at Leicester and go up to the Premier League. I will be doing my best to help make that happen.”

