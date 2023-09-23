Everton plot shock move for former Man Utd wonderkid as La Liga outcast considers Premier League return

Everton are considering a shock move for a former Manchester United wonderkid in the January transfer window according to a fresh report.

There’s no denying that Everton have struggled to get things going this year as they currently sit in the bottom three.

Sean Dyche’s side only have one point on the board as things stand and they have only scored two goals from their opening five matches.

As the club had to tiptoe around Financial Fair Play regulations in the summer, they were limited in the players they could sign. In the end, the club signed four players with Beto being their biggest arrival.

Despite the addition of the Portuguese forward, it is clear that Everton are lacking in the final third and that’s where they will look to improve come January.

According to reports from Spain, Everton are considering a move for Sevilla’s Adnan Januzaj. After the sales of Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi, Everton do seem light in the wide positions.

Januzaj is certainly no stranger to the Premier League either after he spent his formative years with Man Utd. The winger had a stellar reputation as a youngster, but eventually slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal.

Sevilla are open to the sale

While the Belgian winger is still under contract with the Spanish club until 2026, it seems as if Sevilla are open to the idea of selling him.

Since leaving Old Trafford, Januzaj had his most successful spell with Real Sociedad. The winger spent five years with the Spanish outfit and racked up over 160 appearances in that time.

However, since making the move to Sevilla last year, things haven’t quite gone to plan. He spent last season on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir and now seems open to a new opportunity elsewhere.

Januzaj was subject to interest from the Premier League this summer as West Ham were among the clubs linked with the Belgian playmaker.

Sevilla themselves have had a troublesome start to the new campaign and it seems more than likely that several players could leave the club in January.

As the Spanish club signed Januzaj on a free transfer back in 2022, this means that any money they receive for the winger will be considered a profit.

With the 28-year-old yet to feature for Sevilla in the league so far this season, a move back to the Premier League could be the best thing for his career right now.

