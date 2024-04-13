Everton sign ‘skilful’ Arsenal star, with second player to follow in eye-catching double swoop

Everton have reportedly signed sign Arsenal Under-16s midfielder Demi Akarakiri, who has been tipped to shine at Goodison Park in the future.

The Toffees’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell has previously stated that the club plans to focus on signing young players who can be solid long-term investments.

Everton have been scouring the market for potential opportunities, with a deal for Linfield wonderkid Braiden Graham already tied up.

According to Jeorge Bird, who is followed by David Ornstein on X, Everton have now ‘signed’ Akarakiri after beating the competition to his signature.

The teenager is described as a “skilful player” with “impressive passing ability.” Everton will hope that Akarakiri can live up to his potential and prove to be a great acquisition for the future.

It’s claimed that Akarakiri was released from Arsenal and will now continue his development in the Everton youth ranks.

It is yet to be seen which age group the midfielder will join up with, but the expectation is that he will be offered a scholarship deal if he impresses in the next few months.

Everton to pull off double Arsenal raid

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Akarakiri isn’t the only Arsenal academy star Everton have their eye on and they are also the favourites to sign Omari Benjamin.

Benjamin, 18, is still on the Gunners’ books but has been on trial with Everton. He scored for their Under-21s side in Premier League 2 on March 2.

The Welsh youth international can play as a striker or left-winger. He is expected to be released from Arsenal at the end of the season and multiple sides have registered an interest in him.

Reports suggest that Everton chiefs have ‘already seen enough’ from Benjamin to convince them he’s worthy of a long-term deal.

The Toffees have already prepared a contract offer for the talented forward and negotiations will continue for the next couple of months before they likely strike a deal.

Benjamin has all the tools to make it at Premier League level in the future and Everton will hope that he’ll go on to become a key player for them.

Everton will not have a lot of money to spend in the summer due to their ongoing financial problems but bringing in youngsters such as Benjamin and Akarakiri is a step in the right direction.

They may be forced into selling at least one key player, however, with centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Amadou Onana being targeted by several top clubs.