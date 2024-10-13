Everton strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto have been linked with moves to Juventus but TEAMtalk can reveal that the Toffees have no intention of sanctioning their exits.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Goodison Park is set to expire at the end of the season and as previously reported, Newcastle and clubs around Europe are keeping tabs on his situation.

A recent report claimed that Juventus are keen to sign the England international on a free transfer at the end of the season should he not pen a contract extension with Everton.

Foreign clubs will be able to open talks with Calvert-Lewin from January over a pre-contract agreement ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton have not given up on tying Calvert-Lewin down to a new contract and are keen to get things finalised before January.

Talks with the striker are ongoing and he maintains a positive relationship with the Toffees. He is not actively looking to leave the club and has been offered a lucrative new deal.

Calvert-Lewin remains a key player for Sean Dyche’s side and has scored two goals so far this season. Losing him would be a major blow, hence why the Toffees are so keen to tie him down to fresh terms.

Beto is going nowhere in January – sources

As mentioned, Beto has also been linked with Juventus this weekend, with the Italian giants reportedly exploring the possibility of signing him on loan in January.

Fellow Serie A side AS Roma have also been linked with the Portuguese striker. They are owned by The Friedkin Group, who are set to take over Everton by the end of December if all goes smoothly.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk, however, that Everton have no plans to offload Beto in January, either on loan or permanently.

The club view Beto as an important squad player and believe he can still prove to be a success in the Premier League.

Everton signed the 26-year-old forward from Udinese for £25.8m last summer, but that fee is set to be paid in instalments and they have only paid a small portion so far, which is beneficial in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Beto scored six goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Everton last season, often filling in for Calvert-Lewin when he was injured.

But with Calvert-Lewin now back to full fitness, Beto is yet to start a Premier League fixture this term and hasn’t scored a goal.

Everton have also signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea, who is set to recover from an injury by November, which could see Beto’s minutes limited further.

Everton take firm Jarrad Branthwaite stance

Meanwhile, Everton are poised to fend off interest in other first team stars in January. Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with an exit, amid reported interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

But sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton are not concerned by the reported interest in Branthwaite, who is under contract until 2027.

Everton will not budge on Branthwaite’s valuation of over £75m and would only consider a sale if a bid in that region is tabled, but we understand that it is very unlikely he’ll be allowed to leave in January.

With TFG set to take charge of the Toffees in the coming months, they will not want to make selling one of the club’s star players one of their first acts.

IN FOCUS: Calvert-Lewin and Beto, stats for Everton