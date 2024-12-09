Reports from Italy claim that Everton striker Beto has handed in a transfer request ahead of the January window and several Serie A sides are interested.

The 26-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche and has started just one game in the Premier League so far this season.

Beto’s start came in Everton’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester United. He was then replaced in the starting XI in the following fixture by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which the Toffees won 4-0.

Calvert-Lewin was substituted off late in the game and replaced by Chelsea loanee striker Armando Broja, who has just recovered from an injury.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Beto has ‘asked to be sold’ in January and Everton have accepted his request and ‘put him on the market.’

Torino are said to be interested in the Guinea-Bissau international, who scored 22 goals between 2021 and 2023 with former club Udinese.

Torino reportedly want to sign Beto on loan with an obligation to buy set at between €15million (£12.4m / $15.8m) and €20million (£16.5m / $21.2m) – significantly less than the £26m Everton paid for him in 2023.

Beto won’t leave Everton in January – sources

Roma have also been linked with a move for Beto, which is interesting given their owners, The Friedkin Group, are set to take over Everton in the next few weeks.

Roma reportedly see Beto as a potentially valuable signing as they look to bring in more competition for Artem Dovbyk. Torino, meanwhile, have several names on their shortlist but Beto is thought to be top of it.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk, however, that reports claiming Everton could sell Beto in January are wide of the mark.

The Toffees have a small squad as it is and view Beto as an important player who can compete with Calvert-Lewin and Broja for a starting spot.

Calvert-Lewin and Broja have also suffered plenty of injury problems in recent years, so it’s important for Everton that they have another striker to call upon.

Beto scored six goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Everton last season, often filling in for Calvert-Lewin when he was injured.

We understand Everton are very reluctant to let Beto leave this winter and sources say claims of him handing in a transfer request are wide of the mark.

We have also been informed that even though Roma and Everton will soon be under the same ownership, they are unlikely to do business together until the end of this season.

