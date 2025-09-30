Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is suspended for Everton’s next match against Crystal Palace, and the midfielder has every right to be furious as he vents his frustrations on social media, calling out ‘mind-boggling’ decisions that wrongly went against him

The 27-year-old will be banned for the Toffees’ clash against the Eagles after accumulating five yellow cards in six Premier League games so far, a major blow for David Moyes as his team face an in-form side.

Dewsbury-Hall’s first three yellow cards of the campaign came for fouls against Brighton, Wolves and Aston Villa. His next two came in games against Liverpool and West Ham, and those decisions left supporters and the player himself rightly baffled.

The caution in the Merseyside derby was inexplicable, with referee Darren England booking Dewsbury-Hall for taking a quick free-kick – something that happens very, very rarely and we are unlikely to see again this season.

The rules state that this could be deemed an offence if a player ‘persistently’ ignores a referee’s instructions to wait for the whistle. This was the only time Dewsbury-Hall took a quick free-kick against Liverpool, so how England came to this conclusion is very confusing.

The next controversial yellow, which triggered Dewsbury-Hall’s suspension, came last night against West Ham, which was refereed by Sam Barrott.

The ex-Chelsea star was carded for what I and the vast majority of the footballing community viewed to have been a completely fair tackle. If play had been allowed to continue, a big chance for Everton in the final stages of the game could have ensued. The roar of anger from the Hill Dickinson Stadium was perhaps the loudest reaction of pure frustration we have heard from the Toffees’ new stadium so far.

Dewsbury-Hall has now responded to the decisions, posting on X: “Forgive me if I’m wrong, and I might be, but some of these decisions are so hard to take. Mind boggling.”

David Moyes calls out Premier League refereeing in furious rant

Following the 1-1 draw with West Ham, Everton boss slammed the decision to book Dewsbury-Hall as ‘shabby’ and called out the poor officiating in general across the Premier League.

“I think all the managers will be saying [about bad refereeing decisions] at the moment,” Moyes said post-match.

“But I thought the booking for Dewsbury-Hall was a really shabby decision. It’s a really poor decision, it’s not a free-kick, never mind anything else.

“I can’t believe he’s got a yellow card for it. It’s quite ridiculous when you think his yellow card at Anfield and now that one tonight. It’s strange.”

As someone who has refereed in academies across the North-West, I am left questioning whether some officials have ever played football themselves when you see some of the calls that are made week in, week out – not just in Everton games. It is a scandal.

Even more frustratingly for the Toffees, FA rules prohibit appealing against the awarding of yellow cards, which means Dewsbury-Hall will be forced to watch from the sidelines in the Palace game.

Dewsbury-Hall is the first player in the Premier League to be suspended for too many yellows, with Fulham’s Sasa Lukic second in the tally, with four bookings so far.

