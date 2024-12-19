AC Milan have made Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin their ‘number one’ target for next summer amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Toffees have just entered an exciting new era under The Friedkin Group, whose takeover of the Merseyside club was officially confirmed on Thursday morning.

Plenty of changes are set to occur at Everton over the coming months and one of the new regime’s main focuses will be on player contracts, with them having eight first-team stars who will be out of contract next summer.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, is one of those on an expiring deal. Everton have offered him a contract extension but so far, he is yet to put pen to paper.

As things stand, foreign clubs will be able to open pre-contract talks with Calvert-Lewin in January ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that AC Milan have made the England international their ‘number one target’ as Paulo Fonseca looks to bring in more competition for Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata.

The Italian giants are only interested in signing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer and are keen to open concrete talks with his entourage in January.

New Everton owners keen to keep Calvert-Lewin

While sources say that ‘many clubs’ are interested in Calvert-Lewin, TFG’s takeover of Everton puts the club on a much firmer financial footing and that could help them negotiate a new deal for the striker.

We understand that TFG would be keen to keep Calvert-Lewin and want to avoid losing him on a free transfer, suggesting that a new, improved contract offer could be made to him.

In terms of his suitors, Milan are considered the favourites at this stage to sign Calvert-Lewin. He also has interest from the Premier League in Newcastle United, however, who were linked with him this past summer.

Newcastle are at a disadvantage though as unlike Milan, they won’t be able to secure a deal for Calvert-Lewin until the end of the season.

In terms of a January exit, Everton are very reluctant to sell Calvert-Lewin as they view him as a vital player, even if they do have Armando Broja and Beto as back-up options.

With that in mind, the Toffees would be willing to lose Calvert-Lewin on a free and intend to keep playing him even if he agrees pre-contract terms with another club in January. The hope, though, is that he does pen a new contract in the coming weeks.

Everton round-up: Man City plot Branthwaite swoop / Dele Alli to Serie A?

Meanwhile, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is once again being linked with moves away from Goodison Park, following Manchester United’s failed pursuit of him this past summer.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils’ rivals Manchester City are now showing interest in the 22-year-old defender. It’s claimed that Pep Guardiola views him as a key target who can help ‘turn his team’s fortunes around.’

As we have consistently reported, Everton view Branthwaite as a key player and will not let him go easily. They value him at over £75million, so the Cityzens will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

In other news, former Everton midfielder Dele Alli is set to begin training with Serie A side Como in the New Year, as he looks to rebuild his football career.

Dele had been training with Everton this season in a bid to regain fitness, despite his contract with the Toffees’ expiring last season. Cesc Fabregas’ Como have now offered him a lifeline, although he’ll have to prove himself to earn a contract with the club.

