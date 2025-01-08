An exit for Beto could help Everton sign Jaden Philogene, while Tom Fellows is also shortlisted

A player sale could unlock Everton’s January transfer window and Beto has generated the most concrete interest to date, while the Toffees also looking at winger targets for this month.

The Toffees have endured another difficult start to the season and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point outside the relegation zone.

Pressure on manager Sean Dyche is mounting and per reports on Tuesday, Everton’s hierarchy held talks with Graham Potter about replacing him, although he now looks set to join West Ham.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are keen to add reinforcements to the squad this season but can’t splash big sums due to the Toffees’ PSR situation.

Offloading a player could help Everton in that regard and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that several Italian sides have made contact regarding out-of-favour striker Beto.

Torino have been heavily linked with the former Udinese man but we understand that suggestions that an agreement has been reached are premature. Everton are willing to agree to a loan exit which includes an obligation to buy of at least £10million. However, to date, no Italian side has agreed to go higher than £5million for Beto. This could change in the coming weeks.

It’s also worth noting that Everton strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are all currently injured, so Beto is their only fit forward at the moment and he is likely to start against Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Thursday night.

Philogene, Fellows are on Everton’s radar

Everton are looking to bring in a new winger and full-back this month. Jaden Philogene was a major target last summer and they lost out to Aston Villa in the race, who had a buyback clause for him, but now a move to Goodison Park could be reignited.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Everton have opened talks with Villa over the permanent signing of Philogene, who is yet to make any real impact for the Midlands’ side. The 22-year-old has started just twice in the Premier League this term and is yet to make a goal contribution.

“Everton have opened talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa,” Romano posted on X.

“Understand it could be a permanent move rather than loan, Everton are trying to make it happen with this formula.”

TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a big admirer of Philogene and is keen to sign him this month. Everton face competition, however, with Ipswich Town also showing interest in the winger.

Meanwhile, sources state that West Brom winger Tom Fellows is on Everton’s shortlist, although it’ll be difficult to lure him from the Hawthorns mid-season.

Fellows, 21, is an important player for the Baggies and has notched two goals and 10 assists in the Championship so far this term, catching the attention of several Premier League sides.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have had their on Fellows for some time, while Crystal Palace are also big admirers of the youngster. It will be difficult to sign him this month, however, as West Brom are very reluctant to sell star players as they fight for promotion, especially after the departure of manager Carlos Corberan. Fellows could be one to keep an eye on in the summer.

On the full-back front, Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca of Flamengo has been heavily linked with Everton of late, while it’s understood that the Toffees are also looking at left-back targets this month.

