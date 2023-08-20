Everton striker signing in ‘final stages’ with Dyche ‘increasingly confident’ £15m man will be his

Everton are on the verge of signing Southampton striker Che Adams, according to reports, in a transfer that could cost them a fee in the region of £15m.

Adams was part of the Southampton squad that suffered relegation to the Championship last season, but is now seemingly in line to return to the Premier League after a few months. Optimism has recently been growing that Everton can lift him back up to the top flight.

And according to the Telegraph, Everton are ‘increasingly confident’ that they will secure an agreement with Southampton. Negotiations between the two clubs are said to be in their ‘final stages’.

Everton and Southampton need to agree on a precise transfer fee and payment structure, but the deal should be done for somewhere around the £15m mark.

Signing a striker has been a priority for Sean Dyche this summer and Adams could now be on his way after the recent capture of a more raw talent, Youssef Chermiti.

Adams has scored in all three of his Championship appearances this season for Southampton. Last season, he scored five for them in the Premier League.

Everton’s top scorer in the league last season was Dwight McNeil, while Abdoulaye Doucoure was their only other player to match Adams’ tally in the competition.

A move to Everton has not been the only option on the cards for Adams this summer. The Scotland international has also attracted the attention of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, according to the report.

But Dyche’s side now have their hopes up that they can get their hands on Adams. At the age of 27, he will be keen to make himself important at Goodison Park.

Everton’s need for a reinforcement up front was amplified with their latest performance as they lost 4-0 to Aston Villa on Sunday, mustering up just two shots on target.

The talented yet injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin was their starting striker, but he was replaced by Arnaut Danjuma in the first half. Neal Maupay was also introduced into the action in the second half, but he has been facing pressure for his performances.

