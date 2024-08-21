Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico-MG star Alisson Santana in recent days and have reportedly submitted an opening bid.

As we have consistently reported, Sean Dyche is keen to bring in another new winger before the window slams shut, despite the Toffees already signing Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom.

Alisson, 18, is considered to be one of the most promising young talents in Brazilian football and a number of clubs are interested in signing him.

The teenager has made 29 senior appearances for Atletico-MG so far and scored two goals in the process.

According to reports from Brazil, Everton are battling several sides for Alisson and have already made a ‘first offer,’ in the hope that a deal can be agreed next week.

GOAL Brazil suggest that Atletico want the bidding to start at €10m (£8.5m) for Alisson but the club have not put an exact asking price on him as they know multiple clubs are circling.

Alisson is under contract until 2027 with the Brazilian side and his deal includes a €60m (£51.1m) release clause.

There have been suggestions that Everton have considered paying his clause in but TEAMtalk can confirm that is nonsense. Their finances are very limited and without player sales, €10m is even a stretch for them.

Everton takeover deal is just days away

As we exclusively revealed weeks ago, Everton are actively looking to sell Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate as they look to generate funds for their business.

Reports suggest that there has been some movement for both players. Marseille made a loan offer for Maupay but Everton rejected it as they want an obligation to buy included in the deal, or, ideally, a sale.

Marseille remain interested in Maupay and more talks are expected between clubs in the coming days, with the former Brighton striker keen to make the move.

Holgate, on the other hand, is reportedly generating interest from Ajax and as with Maupay, Everton would jump at the chance to sell him.

There is also uncertainty surrounding centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract and has ‘refused’ an extension.

Everton’s financial woes are nothing new but there could finally be some light at the end of the tunnel, with John Textor close to agreeing a deal to take over the Merseyside club.

Textor, who owns a 45% share in Crystal Palace, has signed an exclusivity agreement with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94.1% stake in the club.

The American businessman also owns Brazilian side Botafogo, Belgian club RWD Molenbeek and is the majority shareholder of Lyon.

Textor and Moshiri have held talks in Liverpool in recent days and The Guardian claim that the takeover could be agreed by the end of this week.

The deal is dependent on Textor selling his shares in Palace before it can go through, which he is confident of doing before January.

