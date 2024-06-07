Several potential new buyers for Everton have emerged after their exclusivity agreement with 777 Partners ended last week and one group has ‘lodged a bid.’

Toffees supporters have endured a difficult few years with their team facing relegation battles in the last three seasons and their transfer business limited by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

There was great concern among fans about the prospect of 777 Partners acquiring a majority stake in the club as their track record elsewhere is mixed, to say the least.

It’s no secret that Farhad Moshiri is keen to cut his losses and sell his 94% stake in Everton after they’ve gone from being a side playing in Europe to becoming serial relegation contenders under his watch.

There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Everton, with new buyers coming forward and an incredible new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey on the horizon.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, two Liverpool-based businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing are ready to launch an offer to purchase Everton, with backing coming from billionaire firm MS Dell.

Bell and Downing have set up a new company called Toffee Ventures to facilitate a deal, per reports.

Liverpool-based businessmen launch offer to buy Everton

Solhekol posted the big update on his X account on Friday afternoon.

“UK magnates AJ Bell and George Downing have lodged a bid for Everton with Farhad Moshiri,” Solhekol wrote.

“Bid is backed by reported $120bn fortune of MS Dell family office. Bell and Downing lifelong Evertonians. Moshiri reviewing bids and set to grant exclusivity to one of bidders in next few days.

“Bell and Downing have funds in place to buy Everton.

“Ready to spend huge portion of their own fortunes on the deal. Plan is to restore Everton to former glories and put them on solid financial footing again. Bid also secures move to new stadium next summer.”

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Bell and Downing have a lot of backing behind the scenes at Everton.

They are viewed as a popular choice by figures within the club but ultimately, the final decision over who takes over lies with Moshiri.

FOUR other potential buyers queueing up for Toffees

Sky Sports claims there are five different groups interested in buying the Toffees – one of which being Bell and Downing backed by MS Dell, per Solhekol’s update.

A-Cap, the investment company that loaned 777 the funds which supported the club with during their attempts to acquire Premier League approval, are looking to further invest, alongside current owner Moshiri.

MSP Sports Capital also want a stake in Everton. They were in talks to acquire a 25% stake in the club in 2023 but the deal was rejected by one of Everton’s largest creditors, Rights and Media Funding Limited, who objected on the grounds that the deal could dilute their own security.

As reported by TEAMtalk, American billionaire John Textor is also interested in purchasing Everton but that would be dependent on him selling his 45% stake in Crystal Palace.

Former LA Dodgers General Manager Kevin Malone is also leading a consortium interested in buying the Merseyside club, per our sources.

Moshiri is expected to enter into an exclusivity agreement with one of the aforementioned parties in the coming days but as mentioned, the potential buyers with the most backing behind the scenes at Goodison Park are Bell and Downing.