TEAMtalk can reveal that the Friedkin Group’s takeover of Everton is into the final stretch as manager Sean Dyche faces an uncertain future at Goodison Park.

In July, Everton‘s takeover talks with the Houston-based consortium were called off after the two parties failed to finalise an agreement.

Just when it looked like months of preparation would come to nothing, the Friedkin Group reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri’s majority 94 per cent stake in the Toffees in late September.

It has been relatively quiet on this front since then but our sources believe the takeover will be completed by the middle of December. TEAMtalk understands that a decision is yet to be made on Dyche’s future, with a strategic review of many positions earmarked to take place when they officially have the keys to the club.

Sources have confirmed that the prospective new owners will bring in their own personnel and there will be changes made at the top of the Merseyside outfit, who are 15th in the Premier League, although there are no specifics as of yet.

The Friedkin Group believe they can get Everton challenging for the European qualification places once again and there will be some funds available in the January transfer window – but the major overhaul won’t come until next summer.

For now, Premier League survival is the main priority but after points deductions and near relegations, the future could be looking brighter for Everton – especially with their new stadium on the way.

Same constraints for Dyche?

Everton boss Dyche admitted he expects to work to the same financial constraints in the January transfer window that he has dealt with since joining the club in January 2023.

Last week, the former Burnley manager said: “There’s no news so we’re working to the current situation at the club, which is obviously being very, very sensible financially.

“If the Friedkin Group do get their hands on the club and get it done in its totality then things might change but at the minute we’re working with the guidelines that were there before.”

While this takeover progresses, the Friedkin Group’s attempted purchase needs to get approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The former is said to be the most stringent and significant, as they assess a prospective investor’s financial suitability and three-year business plan. It is just a matter of waiting and seeing if they pass all these hurdles.

Everton duo in demand

AC Milan have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is into the last year of his contract with the Toffees.

On top of that, TEAMtalk revealed that Real Madrid are also back in the hunt to recruit centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, along with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Everton are considering a move for Botafogo star Luiz Henrique as Sean Dyche eyes more options in the winger position.

However, the Brazilian club have slapped a £25m valuation on Henrique to stave off the interest in his signature.

Finally, Everton star Beto has been linked with a potential move away from Goodison Park in January, with Roma one of the clubs interested in the striker.

Everton’s topsy-turvy takeover timeline

By Samuel Bannister

July 2022: Everton end talks with a consortium led by Peter Kenyon over a possible takeover, prompting Farhad Moshiri to declare the club is not for sale.

May 2023: Everton reach an exclusivity agreement with New York-based MSP Sports Capital over investment into the club.

August 2023: The talks with MSP Sports Capital collapse.

September 2023: Moshiri reaches an agreement to sell his majority stake in Everton to American investment firm 777 Partners.

May 2024: Moshiri enters further talks with 777 Partners amid concerns over their financial situation, but extends his deadline for them to complete their share purchase agreement.

June 2024: With 777 Partners having missed their deadline, the Friedkin Group reach an agreement in principle for a takeover of Everton and are granted exclusivity by Moshiri.

July 2024: The Friedkin Group and Everton announce their talks over a takeover have ended, with no agreement reached – though the prospective owners would remain lenders to the club.

September 2024: Despite Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor exploring a deal for Everton, the Friedkin Group return and reach an agreement to buy Moshiri’s 94% stake.