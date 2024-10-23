Everton takeover timeline revealed as Friedkin Group take pragmatic Sean Dyche approach

The Friedkin Group are expected to complete their takeover of Everton by the end of the year, with reports claiming it is imminent wide of the mark, per TEAMtalk sources.

It is an exciting time for Toffees supporters, who have endured a difficult three seasons that has seen their team narrowly avoid relegation to the Championship.

Everton got off to a poor start this season but seem to have turned a corner after picking up eight points from their last four games.

TFG, who own Italian giants AS Roma, have won the race to purchase Everton after agreeing a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority holding in the club pending regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Sources say the takeover is expected to be completed by the end of the year. So far, TFG have not been involved in the day-to-day running of the club and haven’t held meetings with staff members, contrary to some reports.

TFG are fully focused on completing the process and then plan to have a hands-on approach once it’s completed. Their first port of call will be a full scale review of the operational running of the club, similar to what INEOS did at Manchester United.

The group are not planning to replace Sean Dyche at this stage now that results have been improved. The manager is out of contract at the end of the season and will be given the chance to earn an extension.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell is also out of contract next summer, and is in the same situation. His signing of Iliman Ndiaye over the summer is viewed as a great bit of business by club chiefs.

READ MORE: Dele Alli, Navas, Choupo-Moting and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents

Everton prepare for an exciting new era

Sources close to Everton have revealed to TEAMtalk that they hope TFG will give them money to spend in the January window, but the group won’t make any major decisions until the takeover is done.

TFG have the resources to fund new additions but they will have to navigate the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and fend off bids for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Sources say that there was never a situation where Everton did not have people keen to buy the club, with a number of groups interested before the Friedkins won the race.

The mood behind the scenes is one of excitement and hope. TFG are considered serious and smart players and their pending arrival is considered very positive for Everton’s immediate and long-term future.

Everton’s move to their new stadium at Bramley Moore-Dock is also on track and the club will get the keys by the end of this year. Test events will take place in early 2025, before the Toffees start the 2025/26 campaign at their new ground on the banks of the river Mersey.

Evertonians have been through a lot in recent years but there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Should they survive relegation this term, they will start next season with a state-of-the-art new stadium, resourceful owners and a fresh outlook.

Everton working on new Calvert-Lewin deal – sources

Meanwhile, Everton are working hard to tie striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

A number of clubs, including Newcastle and several across Europe, are keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s situation and would jump at the chance to sign him on a free transfer.

Everton haven’t given up on tying him down to fresh terms and have offered him a lucrative new deal. Calvert-Lewin isn’t actively looking to leave the club and a decision is expected before January.

We also understand that reports claiming that back-up striker Beto could leave in January are wide of the mark. Juventus and Roma have been linked with the Beto but Everton have no desire to let him leave.

Young forward Youssef Chermiti could be loaned out in January, however, if Armando Broja performs well once he returns to full fitness later this month.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Arsenal star 6th, Everton man 9th…