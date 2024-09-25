Everton tipped to replace Sean Dyche with former Chelsea boss once Friedkin takeover is completed

Everton’s soon-to-be new owners The Friedkin group are considering replacing manager Sean Dyche with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, per reports.

TFG, who also owns Roma, have agreed on a deal with the Toffees’ majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to purchase his 94.1% controlling stake in the club, pending Premier League checks.

The takeover is expected to be officially completed by December and one of the first things TFG could look at is a change in manager.

Dyche has come under scrutiny after Everton have picked up just one point from their first five games of the season, fuelling fears that they could be plunged into another relegation battle.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, TFG are looking at potentially appointing Sarri as Everton’s new boss if Dyche fails to turn results around.

It’s claimed that Sarri could also bring Daniele Tognaccini to Everton with him, who is one of the best-known fitness coaches in Italy.

Dyche’s contract at Everton is set to expire at the end of the season, as well as that of Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell, so TFG could reportedly part ways with both of them.

Sarri, Potter and Corberan linked with Everton

We exclusively revealed on Tuesday that TFG are planning a full-scale review of Everton once they take charge, similar to what INEOS did when they took over Manchester United.

Sources close to Everton maintain that Dyche has the full backing of the club, but if results don’t improve ultimately a decision will have to be made on his future.

We have been unable to confirm whether TFG are interested in appointing Sarri as Everton manager, but we can confirm that Graham Potter has been discussed as an option.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has also been linked with a switch to Goodison Park, and Baggies journalist Chris Lepkowski has admitted that Everton’s reported interest ‘concerns’ him.

“On the face of it, Everton look a complete mess and justifiably so, we can allude to that after how their decline has set in over the last few years with different managers,” Lepkowski told The Liquidator Podcast.

“But they are moving to a new stadium. You and I are old enough to remember Everton as a massive, massive club that used to win the league, used to provide England with internationals and were genuinely one of the big clubs.

“That does concern me, Everton does come with a little bit of a red flag because somebody somewhere will think that they can get that club right and of course it’s such a bigger challenge.”

Everton desperate for new Calvert-Lewin deal – sources

Meanwhile, Everton are in talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a new, improved contract as they try and tie down his long-term future.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle and clubs around Europe are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old striker’s situation.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and as things stand, he’ll be leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Sources have informed us that Calvert-Lewin still has a positive relationship with the club, who are hopeful that an extension will be signed soon.

But as we near the January window more sides will no doubt register an interest in Calvert-Lewin, who has scored two goals in five games so far this season.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been linked with an exit but we understand that the Toffees have zero intention of allowing him to leave.

A recent report tipped Everton to sign Nick Pope to replace Pickford but we understand that there is zero interest from Everton in the Newcastle star.

IN FOCUS: Sean Dyche vs Maurizio Sarri

We have taken a look at how Dyche and Sarri’s respective records in English football compare. Sarri spent the 2018-19 season with Chelsea, where he guided the club to a third-place finish.

The Blues announced at the end of the campaign that he would be leaving to join Juventus, so he could be closer to his elderly parents in Italy.

Sarri took charge of 38 Premier League matches with Chelsea, winning 21, drawing nine and losing eight, giving him a win percentage of 55.3%.

He led Chelsea to the League Cup final, which memorably they lost on penalties to Manchester City on penalties after Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted for Willy Caballero for the shootout.

Sarri won his first major honour as a manager with the Blues as they went undefeated in the Europa League, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final.

Dyche, on the other hand, has taken charge of 319 Premier League games in stints with Burnley and Everton, winning 90, drawing 84 and losing 145, giving him a win percentage of 28.2%.

Burnley appointed Dyche as their manager in October 2012 and he guided them to a second-place finish in the Championship in 2013/14, securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Dyche was unable to keep the Clarets in the top-flight, but secured them an immediate return, as Championship winners in 2015/16.

Burnley came 16th the following season before their best-ever PL finish of seventh in 2017/18 – qualifying for the Europa League.

Dyche preserved the Clarets’ Premier League status with 15th, 10th and 17th-placed finishes and twice won the Barclays Manager of the Month award.

He left Turf Moor in April 2022, with the club in 18th, four points from safety.

Dyche was given the Everton job in January 2023 and guided the Toffees to safety, with a dramatic 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the final day.

He also kept Everton in the Premier League last season despite them receiving an eight point deduction, with his side boasting the fourth-best defensive record in the division.

But with a change of ownership pending and supporters becoming increasingly frustrated by a lack of wins, the appointment of a new manager at Goodison Park is a possibility.

