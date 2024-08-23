Everton have reportedly joined the race for Carlos Soler and are attempting to ‘hijack’ West Ham’s move for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

The Toffees have limited funds to spend despite making £31m in net profit from transfers this summer and therefore they are focusing on loan moves.

Everton have two loans available to them as per Premier League rules and reports suggest that they want to use one of them on experienced Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

With Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson both sidelined with injuries, Sean Dyche is desperate for a new right-back and knows Trippier well from their time together at Burnley.

Other clubs such as Besiktas, Galatasaray and some in LaLiga are also interested in Trippier, per reports, so the race for him is far from over. He could also still stay at Newcastle, with talks only at the preliminary stages.

As we have consistently reported, Everton are keen to sign a new midfielder as they want to bring in an experienced replacement for Amadou Onana, who has completed a move to Aston Villa.

Youngster Tim Iroegbunam impressed in the Toffees’ Premier League opener against Brighton but Soler could be a useful option in the middle of the park.

Everton eye West Ham target

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Everton are ‘exploring’ a late move for PSG maestro Soler, who is likely to depart the Parc des Princes in the coming days.

The Spain international has been deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique and a number of clubs want to sign him on loan.

As mentioned, West Ham have been considered favourites to sign Soler for the past few days and PSG would be willing to accept a bid of around £20m for him.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton are focused on loan deals for what remains of the window, but Plettenberg claims that they want to sign Soler on a permanent deal.

In a post on X, he said: “Everton, also exploring deal to sign Carlos Soler! 27 y/o has been on their list for a long time. Interest is concrete. And Everton have also made contact with Paris Saint-Germain.

“West Ham still there and planning the next steps as #WHUFC want to sign Soler until Deadline Day. At this stage, #PSG want to sell Soler. No plans about a straight loan.”

Soler joined PSG from Valencia in 2022 and he has made 63 appearances in total for the French giants, netting eight goals in the process.

We understand that Everton would require player sales before they can fund a £20m move for Soler, so West Ham remain favourites at this stage despite the Toffees’ interest.

