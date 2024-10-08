Everton are reportedly interested in Red Star Belgrade winger Silas Katompa Mvumpa and could make a move for him in January, but face competition for his signature.

The Toffees were keen to bring in a new winger in the summer and approached the likes of Jaden Philogene and Ernest Nuamah, before missing out on both players.

Everton did strengthen in wide areas by re-signing Jack Harrison on loan, signing Jesper Lindstrom on loan and bringing in Iliman Ndiaye on a permanent deal.

But reports suggest that Sean Dyche wants more reinforcements in that area. A report from journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Silas is one player of interest to Everton.

Plettenberg says that Silas, who is on loan at Red Star from VfB Stuttgart, could be on the move in January. He has a release clause of €10m (£8.4m; $11m) in his contract, which has caught the attention of several sides.

Everton and Villarreal are both credited with a concrete interest in Silas. The report states that Stuttgart have already secured a 10-15% sell-on clause for the winger should he leave in January, suggesting that they expect him to leave.

Red Star will receive Silas’ full transfer fee if he leaves in January, while Stuttgart will recoup funds from any future sale by his next club.

Everton target new right-winger

While we have been unable to confirm Everton’s reported interest in Silas, we understand that the Toffees are keen to sign a new right-winger in January.

Harrison and Lindstrom have been battling for a starting spot in the position. Harrison has played well in recent weeks, while Lindstrom is yet to find his feet in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Philogene and Nuamah were targeted by Everton over the summer, while they also spoke to Leeds about long-term target Wilfried Gnonto once again.

A January move for Gnonto is off the cards though so it’s plausible that Everton could move for Silas as an alternative.

Everton’s spending power in January will ultimately be determined by whether their takeover by The Friedkin Group is completed before the transfer window opens.

If all goes well, TFG, who also own Italian giants AS Roma, should take over the Merseyside club before the end of December.

Everton want new contracts for Calvert-Lewin, Branthwaite

Meanwhile, Everton are determined to keep their best players at the club and have offered Dominic Calvert-Lewin a lucrative new contract.

The England striker’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season but the Toffees’ haven’t given up on tying him down to fresh terms, amid interest from Newcastle and European clubs.

Calvert-Lewin maintains a positive relationship with Everton and isn’t actively pushing for an exit, contrary to reports. However, there will be no shortage of interest in his signature should he not pen fresh terms by January.

Jarrad Branthwaite also continues to be linked with moves away from Goodison Park amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The centre-back was the subject of bids from Man Utd over the summer, all of which were rejected, with Everton standing firm on their price tag of £75m.

Everton will NOT budge on their valuation of Branthwaite and according to Sky Sports, they are considering offering him a major pay rise to tie down his long-term future. Whether the talented defender signs that contract if it is put on the table remains to be seen, however.

Branthwaite’s current deal is valid until 2027, so Everton are already in a strong negotiating position as they anticipate more approaches for him in January.

PROFILE: Who is Silas Katompa Mvumpa?

It has been a dramatic and somewhat turbulent rise to stability as a professional footballer for Silas, who on the surface is a player with a goal record of about one in every four games, but delving deeper is characterised as someone who has gone through a lot just to be at this stage.

Silas started out in the French fourth tier with Ales, after leaving his native DR Congo. After just one season, even though it only comprised six appearances, Silas jumped up two divisions to sign for Ligue 2 outfit, Paris FC.

After scoring 11 goals from 33 games in his debut season, Silas earned a move to a Stuttgart side looking to rebuild after relegation from the German Bundesliga. And he played his part in helping them return to the top flight instantly, scoring seven league goals along the way.

His first season of top-flight football saw him score 11 goals in 25 games, as well as two from two in the cup. Considering his goals in all competitions, this was the best season of his career. But it also saw him pick up a serious injury near the end, and moreover, things were about to take an unexpected turn.

In the summer of 2021, Silas confided in Stuttgart that he had been manipulated into using a false name and age by a former agent. With his club’s support, Silas revealed his true identity, but it was at the expense of a three-month ban by the German Football Association. Silas subsequently failed to score from nine appearances in the 2021-22 season, but what was most important was being true to himself.

Five league goals followed in each of the next two seasons as Silas began salvaging his career, and his first call-up to the DR Congo national team came in March 2023.

For the current season, he was sent on loan to Red Star Belgrade and has so far scored twice in three league games for them. He has also been able to make his Champions League debut.

Mainly a right winger, Silas can also play as a centre-forward, but has found a home out wide. Known for causing havoc for defences and being useful on the counter attack, what he lacks in precise technique he is hoping to make up for in his pace and power.

