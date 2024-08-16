Everton are keen to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut but have been frustrated in their attempts to land numerous targets.

Sean Dyche is keen to bring in more options in the middle of the park after losing Amadou Onana this summer and the Toffees have made many enquiries.

Everton have signed young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa but the manager wants more competition for him.

As previously reported, Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste were both targets for Everton but the duo have joined Ipswich Town despite the Merseyside club making enquiries.

They were also keen on Chelsea youngster Lesley Ugochukwu but he has signed for Southampton on a season-long loan.

Everton have limited funds so loans are preferable for them unless they make player sales. They are actively trying to move on Neal Maupay, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane, but have received no interest thus far.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker has entered the final 12 months of his contract and negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

Dyche wants to keep Calvert-Lewin but a sizeable bid could force Everton into a sale, with Manchester United among the clubs showing an interest in him.

Everton plot move for Roma ace

Everton haven’t given up hope of signing a new midfielder, however, and respected journalist Gianluca di Marzio suggests Roma star Edoardo Bove could be an option.

Roma are currently ‘working on outgoings’ and Everton have shown an interest in signing Bove this summer.

The report doesn’t make clear whether he would be a loan or permanent signing for the Toffees but they were linked with the midfielder earlier in the window.

The fact that Everton have a good relationship with Roma could help facilitate a deal.

The Italian club’s owners, the Friedkin Group, were previously in talks to take over the Toffees and signed an exclusivity agreement with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The takeover ultimately collapsed, but the Friedkin Group still have £200m invested in Everton and they remain on good terms with the club.

Bove was spotted speaking to Everton staff following Roma’s pre-season friendly against the Toffees at Goodison Park and that could be an indication that talks are underway.

The 22-year-old is considered to have high potential and made 45 appearances for the Giallorossi last season, scoring one goal and making one assist.

