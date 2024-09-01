Everton could hand a new contract to free agent Dele Alli if the former Tottenham midfielder can prove his fitness over the coming weeks, per reports.

The 28-year-old joined Everton from Spurs in January 2022 on a free transfer but made just 13 appearances for the Toffees due to injuries and off-field issues.

Dele’s last appearance came for Besiktas during a disappointing loan spell with the Turkish club in the 2022/23 campaign.

His contract with Everton came to an end last season but Sean Dyche has allowed the midfielder to continue training with the club in a bid to regain full fitness.

Dele said in an interview in April that he aims to force his way back into the England team ahead of the 2026 World Cup and clearly, he’ll need to be on the pitch to do that.

A report from French outlet La Voix Des Dogues on deadline day claimed that Lille have registered an interest in signing Dele on a free transfer.

But Everton are also considering offering Dele a new deal and despite previous claims to the contrary, they would not have to pay Tottenham any fee to do so, per the club’s agreement with Spurs back in 2022.

Everton to give Dele another chance?

Reputable Everton source Alan Myers was asked on X whether Everton could make Dele their last signing of the summer, to which he replied “Possibly.”

However, the Toffees will have to move quickly to secure Dele’s services if the reports regarding Lille’s interest in him are true.

Everton play in a 4-4-1-1 formation under Dyche and Dele, in theory, would fit in nicely in a number 10 role behind the striker.

Dele was considered one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe during his time with Tottenham and could prove to be a great addition for Everton if he can even get close to being the player he once was.

However, he would have to agree to take a significant pay cut on the £100,000 per week he earned while he was under contract at Goodison Park.

Dyche sees Dele in training every day and it will be interesting to see whether he decides to offer him a new deal.

Speaking earlier this month, Dyche said on Dele: “We honestly haven’t gone that far with him as a player, that’s for sure.

“The club have outlined ‘what ifs?’ but with the player I’ve just said, and I have maintained this, that the first thing is just to get back out there, running freely, playing, training and all that side of things. We will have to wait and see on that.

“He is close but not there yet. And don’t forget he’s hardly had any actual football – as in games – for a long time. There is a games programme still, as well.

“It’s not just a case of getting fit and running around with the first-team group, then he needs games, so therefore a games programme has got to come next. When you’ve been out that long you need a period of building up and getting to true fitness.

“That could take three or four games. It’s a bit like an extended pre-season, let’s say.”

